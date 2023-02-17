Alicante and Malaga in Spain and Faro in Portugal will each be served by four flights to each destination per week and the airline has promised to support over 50 jobs.

Ryanair expects to carry 73,000 passengers from the airport between April 2023 and March 2024, an increase of 50,000 from the year before.

And it has hinted at plans for further expansion in the coming years, saying that adding even more routes in Aberdeen is possible.

The Alicante route has never been off Ryanair's itinerary at Aberdeen, since it returned to the airport in February 2017 after a five-year absence.

The Malaga and Faro flights have previously been axed and then reinstated as the airline routes have been kept under review.

It comes as the airline said it was to create 200 new jobs at its maintenance facility in Prestwick as its fleet expands to 600 aircraft by 2026.

It is due to start new routes from Prestwick airport to Marseilles and Pisa in April as part of its summmer 2023 schedule.

It will also offer more frequencies on its popular Glasgow International route to Dublin.

The extra flights from Glasgow and Prestwick mean the airline’s capacity at the airports will be up by 6% in summer 2023 compared to last year. It will offer more than 150 flights a week, carrying more than 1.1 million passengers to 18 destinations across Europe this year.

At Edinburgh Airport Ryanair is introducing six new destinations bringing the total of routes up to 69.

Over the summer, the new destinations include Belfast, Bournemouth, Cornwall, London Stansted, Rhodes and Venice.

The airline said it will also increase the frequency of flights to several destinations it already serves. Some 30 destinations will have more Ryanair services from Edinburgh, including Alicante, Barcelona, Brussels and Milan.

The record schedule will see Ryanair base one new aircraft in Edinburgh - with 11 in total this summer – a $100m (£82.25m) investment and creating over 30 new "highly paid" jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

Christopher Tibbett, group head of airline relations and marketing for Aberdeen said: “We are thrilled that Ryanair is launching a bigger season from Aberdeen than ever before, with even more flights to European sunshine hotspots. Whether exploring the Algarve’s hidden beaches, hiking Andalucía’s rugged mountains or enjoying sundown cocktails along the Costa Blanca, Scottish holidaymakers will be well served this summer”.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our Aberdeen schedule for Summer 2023, with over 12 weekly flights across three sunny hotspot destinations – Alicante, Faro and Malaga – offering Aberdeen citizens/visitors even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe."