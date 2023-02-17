Thousands of train passengers will suffer major disruption this weekend due to no direct services running between London and Scotland while Network Rail carries out engineering work on two major routes simultaneously.
The Government-owned company said a “congested work programme” means it must close sections of both the East Coast and West Coast main lines on Saturday and Sunday.
Watchdog Transport Focus said: “this situation should not happen”.
Journeys between London and Scotland will be significantly slower than usual and require at least one change.
An itinerary suggested by National Rail Enquiries for passengers travelling from London to Edinburgh on Saturday morning involves three trains and one bus.
READ MORE: Gas leak causes disruption near railway line
That journey is expected to take a total of six hours and 12 minutes, nearly two hours longer than the normal direct service.
The West Coast main line runs between London and Glasgow, with branches to Birmingham, North Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh.
It will be closed between Wigan North Western and Lancaster during the next three weekends and Sunday March 12 to enable track upgrades at Preston station.
When there is engineering work on that route a full service usually operates on the East Coast main line, which stretches between London and Edinburgh via locations such as Peterborough, Doncaster, York and Newcastle.
But there are no trains between London and St Neots, Cambridgeshire, this weekend while a new signalling system is brought into use.
Among the operators affected by the closures are Avanti West Coast, LNER and Lumo.
Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “Passengers will be disappointed to see both East and West Coast lines closed due to engineering works this coming weekend.
“This situation should not happen.
“One line should be kept open so that passengers from Scotland and the north of England have access to a direct train service to London.
READ MORE: Network Rail industrial action to continue in March
“Both train operators and Network Rail must ensure that there is effective communication to support passengers.”
A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “We always try to have a direct cross-border route open, but that has not been possible on this occasion.
“The industry – both Network Rail and train operators – have looked at the alternatives, all of which cause more disruption for passengers.
“We also have a congested work programme caused by landslips, floods and strikes, severely limiting those alternatives.
“We understand the inconvenience this will cause to some of our customers and wish to reassure them that this will be a one-off.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here