Thousands of homes have been left without power and buildings have been damaged as Storm Otto makes its way across northern Scotland.
Winds of up to 85 mph blasted the north east in the early hours of the morning, causing disruption to transport networks and damage to power lines as trees were uprooted in the gales.
A Met Office weather warning for high winds is in place until 3pm for Scotland, with the forecaster warning of power cuts, damage to buildings and potential injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie this morning
Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie, in Angus, was severely damaged by the high winds with its roof lifted off overnight, while fire crews were called out to secure scaffolding on a high rise building at Elphinstone Court, Aberdeen, which was blown loose by the gusty conditions.
Angus Council shared images of the collapsed roof of the school.Repairs are being made on Friday and Monday while the school is closed for half-term.
A fallen tree on a car and van in Aberfeldy
Trains and flights were cancelled on Friday morning, while power company SSEN said the company was experiencing a “higher number of faults than normal”.
A statement on its website said: “It also means it’s not safe for us to complete repairs at this time and we also need to assess the extent of damage caused to then be able to restore your power.
“At this stage, we’re unable to provide an estimated time of restoration, however, our teams are working hard as they can to assess the situation and provide you with a realistic timescale.”
