Some 24 of the 29 Scots local authorities with housing for rent have failed to comply with the the law which requires that every home in Scotland should have interlinked smoke alarms.

Housing campaigners have described the law breaches as a "scandal" that is endangering the lives of tenants and have called for penalties to those that are non-compliant.

They have warned that the lessons of Grenfell have not been learned.

The deadliest fire in Britain for a century which destroyed Grenfell Tower in London in June 2017 claimed the lives of 72 people.

The legislation, which came about as a result of the Grenfell tragedy was expected to be in place in February, 2021 however this was delayed due to the pandemic.

New build and privately-rented homes have been required to have interlinked smoke alarms for more than a decade.

The rules brought in in February, last year, applied to owner-occupied homes and those in the social rented sector, placing a legal duty on councils to monitor how many homes are compliant.

But the implementation was delayed after the Herald revealed concerns in October, 2020, that the new Scottish Government legislation made it a legal requirement for all homes to have the interlinked smoke and carbon monoxide alarms by February 1, 2021. Private companies had been known to quote up to £600 to fit a system of alarms and there had been widespread panic over meeting complying with the law.

The row over the timetable erupted after leaflets from companies began circulating warning of and leading to fears that they would cash in on panic-buying.

Ministers eventually accepted that due to the "practical difficulties" likely to be faced by homeowners seeking to make the necessary changes to their homes, that implementation would be put back to February 2022.

But the Herald on Sunday can reveal that a year on from the laws coming into force, up to 41% of properties in some local authority areas remain non-compliant in January and therefore breaking the law.

Councils with a poor record on compliance complained about issues with access to properties to carry out the work. But five councils responsible for over 26,000 homes and buildings have managed to comply fully with the law.

The local authority with the highest proportion of properties that were not compliant was Scottish Borders Council with seven out of 17 still be checked for compliance.

In Shetland there was a 19% non-compliance with 336 of its 1737 social housing properties in breach of the legislation. The council said that contracts were continuing the work and that the remaining properties are "mostly ones where there have been difficulties arranging access".

In Falkirk there was a non-compliance rate of 15% with 2515 out of 16658 falling foul of the law, while in Edinburgh the city council has has still to install 2464 of the systems in its 17,461 homes meaning 13% are still to meet legal requirements.

In Renfrewshire 1397 out of 12207 council properties (11%) were in breach of the legislation, while South Lanarkshire was non compliant in 2464 of its 25,453 properties (10%).

Meanwhile West Lothian Council has said that all 14,186 of its properties are fully compliant with the smoke alarm law.

Also in full compliance is Midlothian which has 7000 properties, Clackmannanshire which has 4969 and Argyll and Bute which has 28 and Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar which has 22.

In East Ayrshire said just one of its 12010 properties was non-compliant and there are arrangements in place to allow them to be completed by the end of February.

The Wheatley Group which has 64,500 Scottish properties, owning and managing homes in 19 of Scotland's 32 local authority areas is still to fit the alarm systems in 47 homes.

The revelation has shocked housing campaigners who said that property owners cannot be blamed for the councils' failure to comply with the law.

Aditi Jehangir, secretary of Living Rent said: "That councils and social housing providers are failing to put in fire alarms into tenants homes, despite being legally bound to do so, is a scandal and shows that the lessons from Grenfell are still not sinking in.

"This shows that there is social housing across Scotland that does not comply with the law and as a result is endangering tenants' lives. It has been a year since the law was introduced, which is more than enough time for council’s to have taken action.

"Tenants across Scotland deserve to live safe in the knowledge that if there is a fire, the council has installed sufficient protections to protect them. This does not just mean fire alarms, but communal sprinklers, and communal alarms.

"Though new builds are required to have protections such as communal sprinklers, existing builds do not. The Scottish government needs to update the legislation to ensure that all tenants are protected from watching their homes go up in smoke.

"For some of the social housing providers to blame tenants for their lack of action is outrageous. Housing providers have a duty of care for their tenants and the government needs to enforce strict penalties for any housing provider that fails to comply."

Elsewhere, the number of properties where work still has to be carried out stands at: 1,100 (4.7% non-compliance) in Aberdeen; 492 in North Ayrshire (3.7%); 451 in Angus (5.8%); 350 in Fife (1.1%); 328 in West Dunbartonshire (3.1%); 295 in Highland (2.2%); 285 in East Lothian (3.1%); 180 in North Lanarkshire (0.5%); 161 in Orkney (7.7%); 122 in East Dunbartonshire (3.4%); 71 in Perth and Kinross (0.9%); 59 in Moray (0.9%); 51 in South Ayrshire (0.6%); 37 in East Renfrewshire (1.2%); 11 in Aberdeenshire (0.08%); six in Stirling (0.1%) and two in Dundee (0.01%).

The Scottish Tenants Organisation said it was "shameful that local authorities and housing associations like the Wheatley Group have broken the law and "endangered the lives of tenants in the social rented sector by failing to install integrated smoke alarms".

"If other local authorities can be compliant with the law on this matter all should be," they said.

"To blame tenants for social landlords failing to comply with the law after all this time is shameful and there should be financial penalties imposed on those social landlords that failed to obey the law in this important health and safety matter as the Grenfell fire disaster could happen in Scotland if such breaches continue to occur."

The numbers of properties that are not compliant excludes those areas where housing stock was moved to housing associations, such as Glasgow, Inverclyde, the Scottish Borders, and Dumfries and Galloway.

At the heart of this change is a push to improve fire safety in our homes.

Some 30 people were killed in house fires in Scotland in 2021/22 and previous estimates showed that 30% of blazes started in the living room.

One in four house fires happened in a property without a smoke alarm in 2020/22.

Scottish Conservative shadow housing secretary Miles Briggs MSP said the depth of non-compliance was "extremely concerning".

“This is a vital piece of fire-safety legislation, but its implementation by SNP ministers was shambolic and incompetent from day one – with a poor public awareness campaign and a refusal to delay the deadline conspiring to make countless homeowners and businesses lawbreakers. In fact, a full six months after its introduction, even some Scottish Government buildings were still not compliant," he said.“The SNP continue to cripple councils with brutal budget cuts, which is almost certainly a factor in these figure. They are a damning indictment of both the SNP’s inept forward-planning for this scheme and their systemic underfunding of Scotland’s councils.

“The onus is firmly on the SNP government to provide local authorities with the necessary resources so that these regulations can be belatedly met.”

The rules required that all homes in Scotland should have an interlinked smoke alarm system in place - meaning if one is set off, then the rest are triggered - with one in the living room, each hallway and a heat alarm in the kitchen.

Carbon monoxide detectors are required to be fitted in every room with a carbon-fuelled appliance, such as a stove.

The Scottish Government allowed for a "reasonable period" after the initial deadline for the installation of the new alarm system.

An Edinburgh council spokesman said: "Work is ongoing to engage with tenants who we have not been able to contact or who have refused to grant access to contractors. All council homes have at least one hard wired smoke detector."

A Renfrewshire council spokesman added: "We have made significant efforts to encourage the remaining tenants to make an appointment to have this important work carried out. We would ask any tenant who has not yet had this work done to contact us as soon as possible to arrange an appointment.”

Joanne Forbes, head of property services at South Lanarkshire Council, said that in all their cases, the delay has been due to repeated 'no access' being granted on the day of the installation appointment.

"We are continuing to engage with these tenants to complete the programme," she said.

The Scottish Housing Regulator said they required all social landlords to report their compliance at March, 2022 in their annual return in May, 2022.

"We have engaged directly with any landlord which reported that it did not fully comply to seek assurance about its plans and actions to achieve full compliance," said a regulator spokesman. All landlords are being expected to update their compliance as of March this year in their annual return at the end of May.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We know social landlords including councils are working hard to meet new standards requiring interlinked fire alarms, and the vast majority of homes now meet them.

“The Scottish Housing Regulator has been monitoring landlord’s progress with achieving compliance and will be looking for further information from landlords on their compliance over the next year. They will continue to seek further assurance from landlords about their progress where needed.”