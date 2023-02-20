Users have been told that the 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles, which has been hit with issues since Boxing Day, was removed from the CalMac firing line on Friday with freight services providing vital supplies to Arran from Troon suspended.

Three other vessels have been sidelined due to technical problems in some cases for weeks.

The Herald understands that a fault within the control system of the MV Hebridean Isles led to being removed from service with the freight service suspended.

Users have been told by the Scottish Government-owned ferry operator that an "appropriately qualified engineer" was expected "as quickly as possible".

The engineer was due to arrive today (Monday) to assist with vessel and shore technical teams who are investigating.

CalMac told users in a briefing that from today, MV Catriona would be brought in to carry out two round trip sailings from Tarbert to Lochranza on Arran as a result in a move expected to last till Friday.

"Options with regard to any further vessel deployment are being assessed, and will be communicated should that be possible. We currently have a diminished fleet profile due to annual overhaul extensions, and deployment options are extremely limited," CalMac told one ferry user group.

The Isle of Arran Ferry Committee has said it has told users that it has been raising all issues with CalMac and other stakeholders over what it called "a difficult time".

Sam Bourne, chairman of the Arran Ferry Action Group said: "Decades of underinvestment in the replacement of the major vessel fleet has left CalMac in a continual cycle of short term repairs and effective 'sticking plasters' to keep the fleet going. When will it end?"

A separate user group official said: "Another day, another problem. It is just beyond farcical. I am not sure how those responsible for this mess caused by a failure of investment in our ferries can still be in jobs.

"We need action rather than words to resolve this in the short term while we await replacements."

The lifeline service to Brodick on Arran, one of the busiest on the west coast of Scotland, has remained a one-vessel service for weeks as MV Hebridean Isles has been unavailable for passengers and concentrating on providing freight services due to bow issues with the 40-year-old veteran MV Isle of Arran in operation.

Concerns have previously been raised about disruption being felt across the network as the depleted ageing fleet was redeployed to try and cope with the loss of both 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles and 30-year-old MV Caledonian Isles to passengers.

It had been expected to support services to and from Islay with the MV Isle of Arran for an overhaul for two months from February 5 as part of the rejigging of the network through the state-owned service's programme to improve fleet sustainability through its overhaul programme.

But neither vessel was able to make it.

CalMac have have already cut the Islay service to a single vessel and drafted in MV Finlaggan until February 16. Now it has emerged that due to the overhaul issues it will now remain till March 5.

It was supposed to provide services for a month from February 6 to and from North Uist through a temporary timetable brought in by the closure of Skye's Uig harbour for essential repairs.

MV Isle of Arran has been serving Arran for weeks on its own because of the issues with Hebridean Isles and Caledonian Isles, cutting the number of available vehicle spaces to about half. It has been expected to remain solo till at least February 16 but its stay has been extended till February 28.

Caledonian Isles, which runs on the Arran route remains sidelined till at least March 1 following concerns with its main engines.

Meanwhile the overhaul to 20-year-old MV Loch Portrain which was supposed to finish last year Tuesday and was operating services linking the island of Berneray with Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris will be out of action until March 1.

Delays in MV Loch Portrain's appearance have come to allow a gearbox to be overhauled and redelivered to the vessel. CalMac said weather conditions also contributed to the delay.

The far smaller relief vessel 27-year-old MV Loch Bhrusda, which itself was delayed from its annual overhaul by over two weeks has been remaining on the Berneray to Leverburgh route. Delays in MV Loch Bhrusda's arrival had meant that a passenger only charter vessel had to be brought in.

An overhaul to 25-year-old MV Clansman which identified newly steelwork corrosion which must be replaced, has continued to delay her return to service.

CalMac had said on February 10 it was to have an impact across the network, with Arran, Mull, Islay, Coll, Tiree, Colonsay and Hebrides communities affected due to necessary changes in vessel deployment.

The vessel was due to be back in service on that Friday after moving for its annual maintenance overhaul on January 20.

CalMac then said that Clansman's return had been delayed by "a few days" to cover the emergent steel work.

On Sunday, a further technical issue was reported and investigations are said to be "ongoing".

CalMac has told users that the veteran 34-year-old MV Lord of the Isles would be operating on services to Coll and Tiree till March 12 because of delays to the overhaul programme.

Users have already been told that there were no services to and from Colonsay on Saturday, as well as on February 24 and March 4. And a single vessel timetable is operating to Craignure on the Isle of Mull.

Two new lifeline ferries Glen Sannox and Hull 802 were due online in the first half of 2018 when Ferguson Marine was under the control of tycoon Jim McColl, with one intitially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but they are at least five years late. The last estimates suggested the costs of delivery were due to soaring from £97m.

Transport Scotland responded to the criticisms by repeating a previous statement that said that as well as weather related challenges there have been "ongoing technical issues with vessels resulting in cancellation of sailings and delays to scheduled annual overhaul plans".

“We recognise that every cancelled sailing can have a significant impact and continue to work with operators and CMAL [Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited] to improve reliability and resilience across our networks.

"We share the desires of island communities for sustainable and effective ferry services and look forward to continuing our constructive engagement with them on future services and vessel replacements."