Executives of CalMac and Northlink who provide lifeline ferry services say that ports should be standardised to allow any vessel to use them.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of state-owned CalMac and Stuart Garrett, managing director of Northlink Ferries spoke after it emerged that Norway's ports have standard interfaces so any operator can work to any port.

Mr Drummond, speaking to MSPs investigating the future for Scots ferry services said that he wasnted to see "greater standardisation" while discussing who should own the ports and harbours used by CalMac.

Presently much of the infastructure and vessels are owned by state-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited.

Mr Drummond said one of the challenges the ferry operator has is being able to berth in ports.

"Many of the ports we operate in are older ports that have been strengthened and improved but still struggle in adverse weather conditions," he said. "That is an area that certainly we would like to see further investment over the next 20 to 30 years."

But he said he would not say investment in them has been lacking.

He added: "So we operate to over 35 ports and that's a real mix as I said before of private, council, community and trust ports. Our biggest challenge is that they are not standardised that they have different interfaces, different levels of investment. "Whatever is the right approach, I would like to see greater standardisation and actually as the funding for changes to those ports is largely through the contract and through Transport Scotland, ultimately then I would like to see much greater standardisation of how the investment works and how they invest in our ports.

"But ownership is a question for Transport Scotland and ministers but whatever is put in place should deliver that standardisation."

He said that standardisation would allow any operator to operate to any port because they have the same same approach.

Mr Garrett added: "Absolutely. You're looking for standardisation. It means that the berth fit, the ability for the vessel to come alongside a harbour you know what the harbour layout is, you would know that the the mating between the vessel and the ships ramp and the shore berth would be standardised.

"And when that doesn't happen, then you can't bring vessels into different ports. A scheme of work has to take place behind the scenes to enable that that vessel to fit and it certainly makes for an easier run operation when you have standarisation."

Mr Drummond said he had previously said that it was "really important" to set out a long term strategy for ferries and ports and he said that he hoped that was what the And that's what we would hope that the Islands Connectivity Plan would achieve and he suggested green was the way to go.

"As part of that strategy, we should be addressing how we have a greener fleet and there's huge opportunities. If you look at the energy being created by our islands and some of that excess energy then there's huge opportunities to use that to power the fleet in a much more green way. But that requires long term strategy, long term thinking so we can evolve towards that."

He said that breaking up the ferry networking in a method called "unbundling" was problematic.

Last year it emerged that global consultants Ernst and Young had been tasked by ministers to look into the "unbundling of routes into smaller packages" as part of options for "decentralisation" leading to concerns over the future for state-controlled ferry operator CalMac.

Mr Drummond said: "I can understand the attraction of unbundling, but running ferries is a complex business. It's very heavily legislative. And if you were to split the current network, which is managed as a network into smaller bundles, the challenge you face is you would then have duplication of back office services.

"You'd have to invest in new software and you'd also potentially have to acquire new vessels. Because at the moment our vessels operate across different networks they provide cover in event of dry docks, providing cover in the event of disruption. If you were to unbundle, then potentially you would have less resilience unless you invested in in further vessels.

"So that's a view of unbundling, that we don't think it would offer value for money for the Scottish taxpayer. We would encourage that there should be deep community consultation on the best way that services should be designed."

He added: "We as the operator have to use whatever is provided to us and we do that to the absolute best of our ability. But what's important for communities is that long term strategy... to evolve the service to what they want."

He said that any new structure for ferry services in Scotland had to provide communities with a "complete understanding" over where responsibilities lie.

"Any future model must create real clarity," he said.

"There are lots of different structures that could operate and do operate throughout the world and we deliver services to Transport Scotland. It is really a matter for Transport Scotland and ministers to determine what is the best structure for the future, to deliver what our customers and communities really need."

He said customers want services that are "safe, reliable, and consistent".

"There has been a range of different structure proposed, but whatever structure is selected it must offer accountability directly to our customers, "he said. "And stakeholders must have a clear understanding as to who has responsibility for delivering what elements of that contract."

Mr Drummond also said that “demand management may be appropriate”.

He told the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee that Scottish Government-owned CalMac was currently not permitted to increase fares on its busiest services, unlike other transport operators.

But he said traffic on its ferries had increased by 30% in recent years following ministers cutting fares by 30-70% under the “road equivalent tariff” scheme to bring the cost into line with that of road transport.

"Clearly, cheaper fares are going to help communities and make the cost of travel lower – that’s got to be a good thing – but it’s a matter of policy," he said.

"Our main concern is how we better manage capacity across the whole day and across the whole week.

"Certainly, demand management may be appropriate.”

CalMac said a range of options was being discussed with Transport Scotland as part of its Fair Fares review.