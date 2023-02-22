Some four ferries remain sidelined to passengers due to technical problems.

It has emerged that 25-year-old MV Clansman which was delayed from entering service after the ferry operator identified newly steelwork corrosion during its overhaul, now remains out of service because of a starboard engine issue.

CalMac had said on February 10 the impact of Clansman's loss was to have an impact across the network, with Arran, Mull, Islay, Coll, Tiree, Colonsay and Hebrides communities affected due to necessary changes in vessel deployment.

The vessel was due to be back in service on that Friday after moving for its annual maintenance overhaul on January 20.

CalMac then said that Clansman's return had been delayed by "a few days" to cover the emergent steel work.

On Sunday, a further technical issue was reported and investigations were said to be "ongoing".

CalMac has told users that the veteran 34-year-old MV Lord of the Isles would be operating on services to Coll and Tiree till March 12 because of delays to the overhaul programme.

Now it has emerged that the engine issue saw Clansman berth in Oban and it was last tracked last night heading south off Campbeltown towards the North Channel

CalMac said that MV Hebrides, which was due for its overhaul last week, will stay on the route to Lochmaddy on North Uist route for the time being. She will go into dry dock for annual maintenance once the issue with MV Clansman has been investigated and sorted.

Sam Bourne, chairman of the Arran Ferry Action Group said: "It is literally fresh out of overhaul, yet [there is] another post refit engine issue. [It is] now heading for the sick bay. Endless..."

At the weekend it emerged one of the state-owned ferry operator's oldest vessels being removed from service completely - leading to the suspension of a vital freight service to Arran.

Users were told that the 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles, which has been hit with issues since Boxing Day, was removed from the CalMac firing line on Friday with freight services providing vital supplies to Arran from Troon suspended.

An engineer was due to arrive on Monday to assist with vessel and shore technical teams who are investigating but it has emerged that it remains out of service.

The lifeline service to Brodick on Arran, one of the busiest on the west coast of Scotland, has remained a one-vessel service for weeks as MV Hebridean Isles has been unavailable for passengers and has been concentrating on providing freight services due to bow issues with the 40-year-old veteran MV Isle of Arran in operation.

Concerns have previously been raised about disruption being felt across the network as the depleted ageing fleet was redeployed to try and cope with the loss of both 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles and 30-year-old MV Caledonian Isles to passengers.

MV Hebridean Isles had been expected to support services to and from Islay with the MV Isle of Arran for an overhaul for two months from February 5 as part of the rejigging of the network through the state-owned service's programme to improve fleet sustainability through its overhaul programme.

But neither vessel was able to make it.

CalMac have have already cut the Islay service to a single vessel and drafted in MV Finlaggan until February 16. The overhaul issues are due to remain till March 5.

It was supposed to provide services for a month from February 6 to and from North Uist through a temporary timetable brought in by the closure of Skye's Uig harbour for essential repairs.

Mr Drummond, who appeared before MPs looking into ferry provision yesterday said that it was worth reflecting that "we are suffering a number of disruptions" over the next few days.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say sorry to our customers and that we are doing everything possible to rectify that and I am sure we will rectify that and bring our services back to normal," he said.

One user group official responded: "Mr Drummond will know that the blame for this debacle is because of the failure to invest in our lifeline ferry fleet, and that is not his responsibility. But CalMac should be screaming from the rooftops about this failing that they have to deal with. Instead, his performance at the Scottish Parliament committee steered very clear from any obvious criticism of the Scottish Government or Transport Scotland. I hope that behind the scenes he is fighting tooth and nail to ensure this disgraceful situation is sorted out with extra capacity. Or we will be seeing more of the same for months to come."

MV Isle of Arran has been serving Arran for weeks on its own because of the issues with Hebridean Isles and Caledonian Isles, cutting the number of available vehicle spaces to about half. It has been expected to remain solo till at least February 16 but its stay has been extended till February 28.

Caledonian Isles, which runs on the Arran route remains sidelined till at least March 1 following concerns with its main engines.

The overhaul to 20-year-old MV Loch Portrain which was supposed to finish early last week and was operating services linking the island of Berneray with Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris will be out of action until March 1.

Two new lifeline ferries Glen Sannox and Hull 802 were due online in the first half of 2018 when Ferguson Marine was under the control of tycoon Jim McColl, with one intitially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but they are at least five years late. The last estimates suggested the costs of delivery were due to soaring from £97m.