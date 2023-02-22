There were 10,825 scheduled sailings cancelled in 2021/22 2478 more than the year before the pandemic hit, which meant cuts to services.

But while it has been argued most of the disruption was down to weather, data shows that those cancelled due to those issues which are beyond CalMac's control has dropped by 6311 to 5113.

And the numbers of unspecified Scottish Government approved cancellations soared from 120 to 1551 over the two years, while issues directly associated with ship mechanical problems soared by 57% to 1678. CalMac said that some of the Scottish Government-approved cancellation would relate to port closures, which the ferry operator is not in control of.

And undefined 'force majeure events' CalMac say was within its control soared from 135 to 2053 over the two years, according to its operator data.

It has meant that the proportion of scheduled sailings delivered has dropped from 94.88% before the pandemic to 93.11% in 2021/22.

The development has been described as "quite concerning" by the Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain, the former convenor of the rural economy and connectivity committee whose probe into the construction of two overdue and over-budget ferries for CalMac branded the management process a "catastrophic failure".

He said: “Islanders have every right to ask why there were over 5,000 sailings cancelled which could have been avoided. It is clear running a ferry fleet with an average age of around 25 years is simply unacceptable.”

“It is completely unclear why in 2019 there were only 120 of these Scottish Government approved cancellations, whereas two years later the number has risen to 1,500."

CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond has said that one in 100 sailings were cancelled as a result technical problems but when weather was taken into account 95% of ferry services run normally.

"The challenge that we face is maintaining our fleet. That's the challenge that we we face every day and every one of our staff is focused on," he said.

"It's our job to make sure that we deliver a good service and where we suffer weather or other technical disruptions that we get those rectified and we will always seek weather windows to run additional sailings where that's possible."

It comes as CalMac's ageing ferry fleet received a new blow as one of its oldest vessels had to be removed from service completely - leading to the suspension of a vital freight service to an island.

Users were told that the 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles, which was hit with issues since Boxing Day, was removed from the CalMac firing line on Friday with freight services providing vital supplies to Arran from Troon suspended.

Three other vessels have been sidelined due to technical problems in some cases for weeks.

Mr Drummond, who appeared before MPs looking into ferry provision yesterday said that it was worth reflecting that "we are suffering a number of disruptions" over the next few days.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say sorry to our customers and that we are doing everything possible to rectify that and I am sure we will rectify that and bring our services back to normal," he said.

He and Stuart Garrett, managing director of Northlink Ferries have called for better investment in ports around the nation - to help curb a rise in service cancellations.

The executives of CalMac and Northlink who provide lifeline ferry services say that ports should be standardised to allow any vessel to use them.

Mr Drummond spoke as it emerged that Norway's ports have standard interfaces so any operator can work ferries to any port.

He said one of challenges the state-owned ferry operator has is being able to berth in ports.

"Many of the ports we operate in are older ports that have been strengthened and improved but still struggle in adverse weather conditions," he said. "That is an area that certainly we would like to see further investment over the next 20 to 30 years."

But he said he would not say investment in them has been lacking.

He added: "So we operate to over 35 ports and that's a real mix as I said before of private, council, community and trust ports. Our biggest challenge is that they are not standardised that they have different interfaces, different levels of investment. "Whatever is the right approach, I would like to see greater standardisation and actually as the funding for changes to those ports is largely through the contract and through Transport Scotland, ultimately then I would like to see much greater standardisation of how the investment works and how they invest in our ports."

Mr Garrett added:"Absolutely. You're looking for standardisation. It means that the berth fit, the ability for the vessel to come alongside a harbour, allows you to know what the harbour layout is. You would know that the the mating between the vessel and the ships ramp and the shore berth would be standardised.

"And when that doesn't happen, then you can't bring vessels into different ports."