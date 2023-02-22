Hollie McKinlay, 14, was last seen on Monday night at her home in Benview, Bannockburn, Stirling.

Police say the teenager has not been in contact with her family and think she may have left the area.

Officer believe the teenager may have travelled to Edinburgh, and have been speaking to bus companies and British Transport Police.

They have asked for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward, and have appealed to Ms McKinlay to contact them or her family to let them know she is safe.

Hollie McKinlay

She was last seen at home around 8.30 am on Monday, 20 February 2023. She is described as white, 5 ft 2 in height, of slim build, has long fair hair and blue eyes.

When reported missing she was wearing black leggings, a grey hoodie and black and white Adidas trainers.

Sergeant Ashley Kelly, Police Scotland, said: “Our concern is obviously that Hollie did not return home last night and has not been in touch with her family today. She is only 14-years-old so we, as well as her family, want to make sure she is safe and well.

“From our enquiries so far, there is a possibility that she may have travelled to the Edinburgh area. We are liaising with bus companies and colleagues in BTP but would ask that anyone who knows where she is or who may have any information that will help us trace her to get in touch.

“We’d also appeal to Hollie to call police or her family. We all want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101, quoting reference number 1111 of Monday, 20 February 2023.