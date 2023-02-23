A man who travelled from Yorkshire to Glencoe intending to climb a hill on Saturday has not returned, police have said.
Kyle Sambrook, 33, travelled from West Yorkshire on Saturday and arrived in the area at around 3.30pm with his beagle dog.
It is understood he was planning to climb Buachaille Etive Mor and return on Tuesday, February 21, but failed to return.
His car, a black Peugeot 208, was located in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe.
Mr Sambrook has not made contact with anyone since arriving in Glencoe on Saturday.
He is described as white, 5’8 tall, medium build, ash blond short hair, ginger/blond stubble, blue eyes and a West Yorkshire accent.
At the time he went missing, he was believed to be wearing khaki and black Merrel hiking boots, khaki and black Revolution Wraith outdoor trousers, a dark and light blue hooded Peter Storm waterproof jacket and a grey North Face beanie hat. He was carrying a grey and yellow Merrel backpack.
His dog is a medium sized beagle, which is white with brown markings on its back, and it is called Bane. He also had a green two-person tent which he was planning to use.
Police have asked anyone who may have been in the area and saw Mr Sambrook and his dog to contact them on 101 quoting reference number MPR7394840223.
