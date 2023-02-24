Services to and from Armadale on the Isle of Skye were suspended on Thursday afternoon because of a technical issue with 22-year-old MV Lochnevis.

MV Larven, the 40-passenger catamaran normally operated by Western Isles Cruises, was recruited to operate a foot passenger only charter.

Lochnevis is capable of handling 190 passengers and 14 cars.

Lochnevis has a bow thruster issue and engineers were on board to carry out repairs on Thursday afternoon. CalMac said on Thursday evening that the issue had been fixed.

Further problems which emerged on Tuesday led to 35-year-old MV Isle of Mull being out of action having its movements curtailed. It came back into full service on Thursday afternoon following repairs continue to provide services to and from South Uist.

It emerged that the relief ferry was not permitted to operate in darkness due to a broken gyro. A CalMac message to a user group said the vessel, which is shared between Barra and South Uist was restricted to operating during daylight hours as gyro was operating with a safety case which is limiting its operations until defective components were replaced. CalMac say services had to be amended.

Gyros are a type of non-magnetic compass which are widely used for navigation on ships.

CalMac chief Robbie Drummond apologised on Tuesday over disruption to services which at that point meant four ferries remained sidelined Meanwhile 25-year-old MV Clansman which was delayed from entering service after the ferry operator identified newly steelwork corrosion during its overhaul, remains out of service because of a starboard engine issue.

It is currently holed up on the Clyde undergoing repairs.

CalMac had said on February 10 the impact of Clansman's loss was to have an impact across the network, with Arran, Mull, Islay, Coll, Tiree, Colonsay and Hebrides communities affected due to necessary changes in vessel deployment.

The vessel was due to be back in service on that Friday after moving for its annual maintenance overhaul on January 20.

CalMac then said that Clansman's return had been delayed by "a few days" to cover the emergent steel work.

On Sunday, a further technical issue was reported and investigations were said to be "ongoing".

CalMac has told users that the veteran 34-year-old MV Lord of the Isles would be operating on services to Coll and Tiree till March 12 because of delays to the overhaul programme.

At the weekend it emerged one of the state-owned ferry operator's oldest vessels being removed from service completely - leading to the suspension of a vital freight service to Arran.

Users were told that the 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles, which has been hit with issues since Boxing Day, was removed from the CalMac firing line on Friday with freight services providing vital supplies to Arran from Troon suspended.

An engineer was due to arrive on Monday to assist with vessel and shore technical teams who are investigating but it remains out of service whilst activities continue in identifying and resolving a control issue. No further update is expected until Monday.

The lifeline service to Brodick on Arran, one of the busiest on the west coast of Scotland, has remained a one-vessel service for weeks as MV Hebridean Isles has been unavailable for passengers and has been concentrating on providing freight services due to bow issues with the 40-year-old veteran MV Isle of Arran in operation.

Concerns have previously been raised about disruption being felt across the network as the depleted ageing fleet was redeployed to try and cope with the loss of both 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles and 30-year-old MV Caledonian Isles to passengers.

MV Hebridan Isles had been expected to support services to and from Islay with the MV Isle of Arran for an overhaul for two months from February 5 as part of the rejigging of the network through the state-owned service's programme to improve fleet sustainability through its overhaul programme.

But neither vessel was able to make it.

A ferry user group official said the spate of ferry issues was "beyond calamitous" and added: "As you sow, so shall you reap. It feels in some circles that the continuing collapse of ageing ferries is just what happens but it doesn't. The Scottish Government and Transport Scotland must make some meaningful interventions here.

"I don't recall a time when so many ferries have hit issues at one time, and this is at a time when there has had to be a huge reorganisation to deal with the closure of [Skye's] Uig harbour."

CalMac have have already cut the Islay service to a single vessel and drafted in MV Finlaggan until February 16. The overhaul issues are due to remain till March 5.

It was supposed to provide services for a month from February 6 to and from North Uist through a temporary timetable brought in by the closure of Uig harbour for essential repairs.

MV Isle of Arran has been serving Arran for weeks on its own because of the issues with Hebridean Isles and Caledonian Isles, cutting the number of available vehicle spaces to about half. It has been expected to remain solo till at least February 16 but its stay has been extended till February 28.

Caledonian Isles, which runs on the Arran route remains sidelined till at least March 1 following concerns with its main engines.

The overhaul to 20-year-old MV Loch Portrain which was supposed to finish early last week and was operating services linking the island of Berneray with Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris will be out of action until March 1.

Two new lifeline ferries Glen Sannox and Hull 802 were due online in the first half of 2018 when Ferguson Marine was under the control of tycoon Jim McColl, with one intitially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but they are at least five years late. The last estimates suggested the costs of delivery were quadruple that of the original £97m contract.