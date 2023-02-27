One of the brightest displays in years was visible across much of the country on Sunday night, with cloudless skies showcasing the phenomenon for delighted viewers.

The Met Office said that the dancing curtains of light, caused by electrically charged particles blown from the sun entering the Earth's upper atmosphere at high speed, could return tonight.

The show left many spellbound, with sightings reported on social media from Port Soy, Grantown-on-Spey, Edinburgh Gourock, over the Campsie hills near Glasgow and elsewhere.

In a tweet shared just before 6.30pm yesterday, the Met Office said: "The Aurora Borealis may be visible as far south as central England tonight where skies remain clear. The Northern Lights are also likely to be seen again on Monday night."

The Met Office later confirmed that there had been many sightings across the UK. In a tweet shortly before midnight, the weather forecasting service used quite technical language to explain the occurrence, saying: "A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to Aurora sightings across the UK."

One Meteorologist said: "The lights generally extend from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface. The best conditions to view the lights are when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds.

"Ideally, the lights will be best viewed away from any light pollution, in remote areas, facing the northern horizon — north facing coasts produce some of the best viewing locations. The northern lights are most active during the Equinox and Solstice in March/April and September/October."

The forecaster added: "Predominantly the northern lights are best viewed in Scotland, North England, North Wales and Northern Ireland. However, under severe space weather conditions, the lights can be seen throughout the UK."