Six fire engines and other specialist appliances are tackling a large fire in an industrial recycling centre at Friarton Bridge Park, Perth.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the alarm was raised at 12.39am on Tuesday.

Morning! S here keeping an eye on the trunk road network this morning.



Main issue so far:#M90 Friarton bridge is CLOSED in both directions following a fire at the industrial estate earlier this morning. ⛔️



Police directing traffic locally 🚓 pic.twitter.com/QFyHjuVY5f — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 28, 2023

Police Scotland said that the M90 Friarton Bridge, Perth, has been closed in both directions due to the explosion at premises in the harbour area of Friarton Road.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are at the scene and people are advised to avoid the area.”

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “The Friarton Bridge remains closed both ways this morning due to a serious fire in the industrial estate below the bridge.

“Police are directing traffic locally through Perth and are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.”

There were no reports of any casualties.