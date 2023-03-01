The probe, in which Police Scotland are leading comes as it emerged that the centre has been the focus of three fires in two years.

A 46-year-old man died in the blast at an industrial recycling centre in Perth which led to the M90 at Friarton Bridge to be shut for 14 hours.

The explosion was reported at around 12.45am at the Shore recycling centre on Friarton Road.

Police Scotland has confirmed that the body of the man was found at the scene. Formal identification has yet to take place but his next of kin are aware.

Another man, aged 41, was taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries where his condition is described as stable.

It is the third blaze at the recycling centre in the space of two years.

Emergency services were alerted last September after fire broke out at the Shore plan at 4.30am. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing across the city.

And firefighters were also called to thes ite in April 2021, when a pile of waste caught fire.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it was aware of incident and was assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries. The latest fire brought traffic gridlocked in and around Perth as a result of the road closures on the busy M90. Traffic had to be diverted and road users were advised to avoid the area.

Emergency crews raced to the scene after locals reported hearing a number of loud booms from the blasts.

Six fire engines and other specialist appliances including a high-volume pumping unit and aerial platforms, were summoned.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said the blaze involved about 200 tonnes of scrap metal.

Thick smoke was seen billowing across the carriageways of the motorway above.

Amey, which maintains the Friarton Bridge, said it would carry out an inspection for any fire damage when it was safe to do so.

The bridge fully reopened shortly after 15:15.

Chief Inspector Tom Leonard, area commander for Perth and Kinross, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“I would like to thank members of the public, particularly road users, for their patience while our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue service work to put out the fire.

“Officers are continuing to liaise with other emergency services and partners while enquiries are carried out.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson advised locals in the area to keep their windows shut.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.39am on Tuesday, 28 February to reports of a large fire within an industrial recycling centre at Friarton Bridge Park, Perth.

Scottish Greens Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell said:My thoughts are very much with the families and friends of those involved in this terrible incident. We offer our sincerest condolences to all those impacted by such tragic news.

“It was clear from early today that this was a very serious incident, and I am grateful to all the emergency services and other responding agencies for their professionalism. We would ask that they are given space to continue their investigations.

“This is clearly a very concerning situation and I will be seeking urgent updates and to ask if it is in any way related to previous incidents in the area, and seeking talks with relevant bodies to establish the facts of what has happened.

“Clearly there has been quite significant disruption in the area throughout the day, not least to many locals and to commuters, so I would also add my thanks to them for their patience and ask them to continue with their understanding.”

In the immediate aftermath of the incident he urged people to "exercise patience" and suggested that they seek alternative routes to allow first responders and other agencies to go about their work.

"Our thanks go to the emergency services who have been working through the night to deal with this and to assess the situation moving forward," he said.