The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has revealed it responded to more than one wildfire a day in spring last year.
Between March and April 2022, 95 incidents of wildfires were recorded across Scotland, prompting the SFRS to launch a new prevention campaign called “Care for your countryside”.
Many wildfires are stared deliberately or are due to careless, reckless or irresponsible behaviour, with the risk peaking in early spring, the service said.
Wildfires can be devastating for people living in rural areas and also have a negative impact on the environment.
They can also place a drain on emergency service resources by potentially burning for days.
Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, SFRS Wildfire Lead, is appealing to the public to always think twice before setting a fire outdoors.
He said: “It is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments to prevent a fire from spreading out of control.
“Wildfires in particular are extremely dangerous and pose a major threat to rural communities, wildlife and areas of countryside. Wildfires can spread rapidly and it’s vital that people never start a fire during periods of high wildfire danger.
“We would always recommend not having a fire at all, but we do recognise there are occasions where people will still want to have one.
“It is important that people understand the impact of deliberate or careless fire-setting – even with the best intentions there is still a risk that a fire can spread.
“If you light a camp fire, for example, please be aware of conditions such as high winds, high temperatures and low humidity and always take steps to make sure your camp fire is fully extinguished before you leave.
“You should also ensure other items such as cigarettes are disposed of safely and responsibly.
“You can care for your countryside by taking simple steps to act safely and responsibly in rural environments and always following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”
