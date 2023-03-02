Concerns have been raised over the death toll which has been blamed on "dumping" vulnerable people in unsuitable temporary accommodation.

Campaigners have raised concerns that B&B's and hotels are not fit to deal with people in crisis and that consequently homeless people were losing out on access to drug and alcohol addiction services and mental health care.

It comes as it emerged there were 14,214 households in temporary accommodation according to the housing regulator in March, 2022- a rise of 20% from 2020.

Calls for a public inquiry were brought to the Scottish Parliament by Scottish Conservative West Scotland MSP Pam Gosal after the Herald revealed the extent of the deaths earlier this week.

She said: "Thirty six people have needlessly died while in temporary accommodation in six hotels across Glasgow. Campaigners argue that hotels are not equipped to support people in a crisis and so vulnerable individuals are missing out on access to potentially life saving drug and alcohol treatment and mental health services.

"But as expected, the SNP government have no shame. Will the cabinet secretary commit to a public inquiry, and will she declare a housing emergency immediately as these benches have repeatedly called for."

But Shona Robison, the cabinet secretary for social justice, housing and local government failed to commit.

She said: "We will continue first of all with our massive investment of £3.5bn of investment in affordable homes, something that's not replicated anywhere in these islands because we recognise that affordable housing is a key lever of tackling poverty.

"Pam Gosal referred to a very difficult situation with very vulnerable residents within hotels in Glasgow, and I'm sure she will understand the complexity of some of the issues that are facing the people concerned.

"Any death in those circumstances is a tragedy and she will also be aware I hope of all the work that's going on to try and make sure that people are supported because whether it's addiction issues or issues with mental health. These are issues that require to be addressed along with trying to get people into settled accommodation and through our Housing First programme which is working to support people with wraparound support.

"We will continue to work with Glasgow and any others to make sure that we can support people in the way that they require."

The number of people classed as homeless in Scotland hit an all-time high last year, according to the latest figures.

There were 28,944 open homelessness cases in September 2022 - the highest since Scottish government records began in 2002.

The figures were an 11% rise on the previous year.

When asked what is being done to tackle this, Ms Robison said an expert group has been commissioned to bring forward "innovative" ways to cut the number of households in temporary accommodation.

She added: "Our Ending Homelessness Together action plan is the right long term strategy for preventing and tackling homelessness and is strongly supported by Scotland's homelessness sector."

Flowers were laid by up to 50 housing campaigners at St Enoch Hotel earlier this week in a simple ceremony to remember those who have died in temporary accommodation.

The death toll confirmed by Police Scotland shows that eight people died at St Enoch Hotel, with four at the Chez Nous Guest House and one at Hillhead Hotel.

Nine have died Alexander Thomson Hotel, with seven passing away at the city’s Queens Park Hotel while there another seven at the Rennie Mackintosh Station Hotel.

The deaths have happened after March 2020, with most believed to be during the pandemic and related to drug overdoses.