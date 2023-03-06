Neil Canney, 37, was seriously injured at his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town in the early hours of Tuesday February 28 and died later in hospital.

A 28-year-old was charged on Monday, after a 22-year-old was charged on Friday.

The two men are set to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the death.

READ MORE: Man dies after being found seriously injured at property

Detective Superintendent Cameron Miller previously described the incident as “hugely traumatic” for the family and friends of Mr Canney, with “young children present” inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Police said it was a “targeted attack”, and nobody else was injured in the shooting.

The force said a report is being prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.