The Millden Estate, in the Angus Glens, has lost its general licence to shoot wild birds after three shot buzzards were found on its grounds.

Two of the buzzards, which are a protected species, were found in a bag at the estate house. The removal of the estate’s licence is also related to other incidents connected to trapping offences.

General licenses are granted to allow landowners or land managers to carry out control of common species of wild birds, such as crows and magpies, to protect crops or livestock.

The Estate was formerly the employer of gamekeeper Rhys Davies, who was jailed last year and banned from keeping animals for 15 years after he admitted keeping dogs for fighting between 2018 and 2019.

Davies also pled guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to two dogs by failing to provide veterinary treatment and to breaching the conditions of his firearms licence by having unsecured firearms and ammunition in his home at Turnbrae House.

His offences are not connected to the current ban, however.

Government Agency NatureScot, which grants the licences, said that the measure was being taken to prevent further wildlife crime and was a “proportionate response to protect wild birds” in the area.

Donald Fraser, NatureScot’s Head of Wildlife Management, said: "The discovery of three shot buzzards on Millden estate, two of which were found within a bag at an estate house, as well as trapping offences and ongoing concerns relating to general licence compliance, have resulted in the suspension of the use of general licences on this property for three years until March 2026.

“NatureScot is committed to using all the tools we have available to tackle wildlife crime. This measure will help to protect wild birds in the area, while still allowing necessary land management activities to take place.

“We believe this is a proportionate response to protect wild birds in the area and prevent further wildlife crime. We will continue to work closely with Police Scotland and consider information they provide on cases which may warrant restricting general licences.”

In addition to this restriction, there are currently four other restrictions in place in Scotland: on Moy Estate in Highland, Invercauld Estate in the Cairngorms National Park, Lochan Estate in Perthshire and Leadhills Estate in South Lanarkshire.

Mr Fraser added: “The estate may still apply for individual licences; however, these will be subject to enhanced record-keeping and reporting requirements and will be closely monitored to ensure adherence with licence conditions.

”General licences allow landowners or land managers to carry out control of common species of wild birds, such as crows and magpies, to protect crops or livestock, without the need to apply for an individual licence.”