Now the 700-year-old document that played a key role in the history of Scottish independence will go on display this summer for the first time in almost two decades.

The Declaration of Arbroath, a delicate document which is rarely seen in public, is a letter written to the Pope in 1320, voicing support for King Robert Bruce and an independent Scotland.

The declaration, which was written in Latin, is still regarded as a statement of a nation's claim to freedom. It was signed by the Scottish barons and pledged their resistance to English rule.

The document, which can only be displayed occasionally in order to ensure its long-term preservation has not been seen in public for 18 years, since it went on display at the Scottish Parliament 18 years ago. At that point it had been removed from public gaze for 11 years.

READ MORE: Transport minister gives no assurance over fiasco ferries delivery

Now the iconic and fragile declaration which is cared for and preserved for future generations by National Records of Scotland will be shown at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh for the public to view from June 3 to July 2.

The declaration was written during the long war of independence with England which started with Edward I's attempt to conquer Scotland in 1296.

Dated from April 6 1320, the letter was written by the barons and freeholders of Scotland, on behalf of the Kingdom of Scotland, to Pope John XXII asking him to recognise Scotland's independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country's lawful king.

At that time Scottish relations with the papacy were in crisis after the Scots defied papal efforts to establish a truce with England. When the pope excommunicated Robert I and three of his barons, the Scots sent the Declaration of Arbroath as part of a diplomatic counter-offensive.

READ MORE: Scots bus routes face cuts and fare hikes as support is slashed

The letter asks the pontiff to use his influence to end hostilities against the Scots, so that their energy may be better used to secure the frontiers of Christendom.

The Scottish Barons also wanted Pope John XXII to lift the ex-communication of Robert the Bruce, which was carried out after Bruce murdered his rival, John Comyn, in a church in Dumfries.

The pope wrote to Edward II urging him to make peace, but it was not until 1328 that Scotland's independence was acknowledged.

The document's most famous phrase is: "For, as long as but a hundred of us remain alive, never will we on any conditions be brought under English rule.

"It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honours that we are fighting, but for freedom - for that alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself."

The display has been organised in partnership between National Museums Scotland and National Records of Scotland, who are custodians of the document.

Alice Blackwell, senior curator of medieval archaeology and history at National Museums Scotland, said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to display the Declaration of Arbroath here at the National Museum of Scotland.

"It is a hugely significant document and a vital piece of Scotland's history.

READ MORE: Fears new ferries may never sail as Ferguson Marine budget stalls

"We look forward to welcoming many visitors to enjoy the rare opportunity of seeing this iconic document close up."

The declaration was most likely drafted at a meeting of the king and his council at Newbattle, then written up in the scriptorium of Arbroath Abbey.

It is written in Latin and was sealed by eight earls and around 40 barons.

It was authenticated by seals, as documents at that time were not signed.

Only 19 seals now remain of what might have been 50 originally, and many are in poor condition.

Over the centuries various copies and translations have been made, including a microscopic edition.

Laura Mitchell, deputy keeper at National Records of Scotland, said: "The Declaration of Arbroath is a key treasure in our extensive collections and we are proud of the role we play in conserving this significant historical artefact for future generations.

"The display will allow Scots and visitors from further afield to see this famous document for the first time in 18 years."