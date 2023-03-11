In 1993, it was reported that the last recorded crime had taken place in 1623 - treachery against the King - and the community has remained relatively untroubled ever since.

Now, home workers yearning for a better view and slower pace of life are being offered an “extremely rare” once-in-a-generation chance to live the island dream at a fraction of the usual cost.

After more than 20 years without any new affordable houses, nine properties and three discounted self-build plots are up for grabs on the island of Colonsay, in the inner Hebrides.

Two homes, priced £125,000 for a one-bedroom and £140,000 for a two-bedroom and five properties with a monthly rent of £450-500 will be available from October this year. Three serviced self-build plots are also being marketed by Colonsay Community Development Company.

Prospective purchasers for the two and three-bedroom homes have until March 19 to get their applications submitted.

More than 40% of housing stock on the island is second homes and holiday lets and those involved in the project hope it will “kickstart a new and sustainable era” for the island community.

Two new commercial units are also being constructed and will be available for rent later this year too.

In the marketing brochure Colonsay Community Development Company say those seeking to move to launch a new business would have a captive tourism market.

“However, the ability to work from home also enables island residents to undertake a wide range of work opportunities,” it said.

“In addition, there is plenty of scope for enterprising couples to develop businesses and contribute to the existing need for trades,part-time work and seasonal job opportunities.

“An array of service providers on the island such as Argyll and Bute Council, Calmac, MOWI, the Fire Service and hospitality establishments all provide employment opportunities.”

The project has been funded by the Scottish Government, Argyll and Bute Council and Industry Partner MOWI.

Situated between Mull and Islay, Colonsay’s crescent-shaped Kiloran Bay is one of the most iconic beaches of all of the Hebrides.

The island was the ancestral home of Clan Macfie and the Colonsay branch of Clan MacNeil and has an area of 4,074 hectares.

Colonsay’s west coast cliffs between Kiloran Bay and Port Mor are the location of the largest colony of seabirds in Argyll, with thousands of Guillemots, Kittiwakes and Razorbills, and smaller numbers of Fulmars, Shags,Cormorants and Black Guillemots.

There are also a number of seal colonies on offshore islands off Oransay and the south west coast of Colonsay while whales, dolphins and porpoises are regularly spotted.

Notable, human, residents have included Danny Alexander the ex-Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, who grew up on the island.

Flights operate from Oban via Hebridean Airways while there is a CalMac ferry service every day.

The island boats a golf course and brewery and holds the record for the smallest Scottish isle that has hosted a rugby festival.

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council said: “Colonsay is a fantastic place to work and live, offering a great lifestyle.

“We support this ambitious affordable housing programme and the addition of new business units to help create local employment opportunities.”

It comes amid warnings soaring house prices and a surge in buy-to-let holiday homes in the Highlands and Islands are driving workers away and hampering growth in lucrative industries.

Salmon Scotland, the trade body for Scotland’s farm-raised sector which sustains 12,500 local jobs and brings in nearly £800 million-a-year for the economy, said a housing shortage is holding back real growth in these vulnerable communities.

