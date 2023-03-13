Wintry conditions are showing no signs of easing across Scotland as snow is expected to hit once again.
Three snow and ice alerts have been issued by Met Office forecasters, with temperatures set to drop this evening.
A yellow weather warning is already in effect across vast parts of the country north of the central belt as rain gradually turns to snow on Monday morning.
Snowfall over the high grounds in Highlands and Grampian could reach between five and 10 centimetres.
Occasional snow showers will follow into the north and west this evening.
Heavy rainfall in the central belt and the south of Scotland will also turn into snow later today.
A country-wide snow and ice alert will come into place at 5pm and last until 11am on Tuesday.
Frequent overnight snow showers are likely to see travel disruption due to slippery and unsafe road conditions.
Daniel Rudman, Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster said: “There is an increasingly strong signal for colder air to once again feed into the north of the UK during Monday.
"This flow is likely to extend southwards with much of the UK likely to be under the influence of colder conditions overnight into Tuesday.
“Tuesday is set to remain a cold day, but it is not expected to be as cold as conditions have been this week, and there will be brighter periods for most.
"There are likely to be some showers too, although any snow fall is expected be over higher elevations.”
