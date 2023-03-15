In its delayed financial statement of affairs just put before MSPs, directors said that ministers who are continuing due diligence over Ferguson Marine's budget for next year are expected to clarify any uncertainty in the first half of this year.

It states that the long-delayed delivery of two vital lifeline ferries continues to be reviewed alongside the timeline for delivery.

The annual accounts for 2021/22 which has just been laid before the Scottish Parliament stated that the current budget allocation for 2021/22 did not cover their full costs anticipated for January and say that the languishing ferries are subject to additional cost and overrun.

It came as net profits for the Scottish Government-owned firm slumped from £82.4m in 2020/21 to just £130,000 in 2021/22.

"The Scottish Government have commissioned due-diligence work on behalf of Scottish Ministers in considering revised budgets for [the ferries]. This, alongside wider due diligence, creates an uncertainty over Scottish ministers' future commitment to fully fund the two vessels through to completion," says chief executive David Tydeman in a commentary related to the delayed annual report sign off on February 22.

"An ongoing due diligence review, which is not yet concluded, into the future direction of Ferguson Marine creates a risk and uncertainty over future activity, and whether activity and contracted income will be in place to meet all liabilities as they fall due.

"Therefore, the board of directors has identified a material uncertainty related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, that it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business."

The Herald previously revealed concerns for the future of the firm because ministers had continued to stall on signing off on the extra funding.

Public finance watchdogs Audit Scotland yesterday said that there are "risks and uncertainties" over the financial future of Ferguson Marine going forward while the costs of delivery of long-delayed ferries has soared.

Ferguson Marine responded to the Audit Scotland concerns saying they believed there was a "strong future" for the business despite doubts expressed.

The Herald revealed that the Scottish Government's public spending bill for nationalised Ferguson Marine which is delivering the ferries has soared to more than £450m.

The sum was more than £200m more than what public spending watchdogs were expecting would be spent to finally deliver the two ferries at the centre of the Ferguson Marine debacle last year during its inquiry into the rising costs.

The Herald revealed three weeks ago that the taxpayer-supported nationalised shipyard firm has been sanctioned twice over its financial dealings before facing moves by Companies House, the UK Government executive agency which oversees the incorporation of firms, to close it.

That was later aborted after Ferguson Marine assured the body that the accounts would be delivered by the end of this month.

The shipyard firm, which was taken over by the Scottish Government four years ago after its financial collapse under the control of tycoon businessman Jim McColl was due to deliver accounts on December 31 and have only just been delivered.

The Auditor General has said that uncertainty remains over the final costs and completion dates of Glen Sannox and Hull 802.

The vessels at the centre of the ferry fiasco were due online in the first half of 2018 when Ferguson Marine with one initially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but they are at least five years late. It is suggested the costs of delivery has quadrupled compared to the original £97m cost.

Directors say the Scottish Government provide monthly funding in arrears to cover the costs of completing both ferries.

"There is not yet clarity over the future investment by Scottish Ministers, beyond [Glen Sannox] and 802, which would allow additional investment in the yard, enabling the yard to competitively compete for and win new work," directors stated.

"Beyond the delivery, at this point in time, the group have no further contracts to deliver. Without certainty over future funding, the ability for the group to be competitive in future contracts may be affected, including the small vessels replacement programme planned by Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited o [the ferry owner and procurer] on behalf of Transport Scotland."