The deputy first minister told opposition benches to "stop shouting at me" after he was asked to apologise again for the ferry fiasco that has seen further delays and soaring costs in the delivery of lifeline vessels.
A parliamentary row erupted after Scottish Conservative Highland and Islands MSP Donald Cameron sought another apology for the Scottish Government's "complete and reckless neglect of our ferry service".
It came after it was confirmed that due to "persistent design gaps and build errors" progress had been slower than planned for the first of the vessels due to come online, Glen Sannox which will now not be delivered in time for the summer season.
It is scheduled for autumn 2023 rather than the end of May 2023 previously estimated, with what Mr Swinney described as a "contract backstop" of no later than the end of December 2023.
READ MORE: Ferguson Marine crisis: More taxpayer millions pumped into ferry firm
The second vessel, only known as Hull 802 is now not expected online till the autumn of 2024 having already been delayed to the end of March 2024. The contract backstop was stated as being at the end of December 2024.
But Swinney responded to Mr Cameron saying he had already apologised in an response to a question from Scottish Labour's transport spokesman Neil Bibby.
He said: "I thought one of the obligations of members of parliament, and I'm really surprised about this from Donald Cameron, is to listen to what people actually say.
" I'm not sure if Mr Cameron was late getting here... or he has obviously demonstrating he wasn't listening. So I apologise to people again, for the inconvenience and distress and difficulty that's been caused.
GET THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER
"But I also want to put on the record that at the same time as all of this has been going on, the government's investment in ferries has been increasing very significantly indeed."
After interjections from opposition benches, Mr Swinney said: "Don't start shouting at me. Just don't start shouting at me. Listen to this for a minute. Just listen to it for a minute.
"A few years ago, there was no Mallaig to Lochboisdale [on South Uist], the government put the money in place for that to be the case. We put a new boat onto the Stornoway to Ullapool route, the Loch Seaforth..."
After further interjections, Mr Swinney to applause said: "If Mr Lumsden [Douglas Lumsden, the Scottish Conservatives' MSP for north east Scotland] would stop shouting for a minute and listen to my answer, Parliament might be a slightly better place as a consequence."
He added: "So, yes, there are difficulties. Yes, there is inconvenience. Yes, there is distress. There's also been a heck of a lot of investment as well."
Liam McArthur, deputy presiding officer then warned MSPs to allow for answers to be listened to.
He said: "I will repeat my call for questioners to be listened to and the responses to be listened to and we will get more questions in."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here