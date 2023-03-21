The details have emerged as ministers seek to designate at least 10% of Scotland's seas as Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).

The proposals would see fishing, including catch-and-release angling, seaweed harvesting and shellfish gathering banned.

Communities have begun to raise concerns that the new marine protection measures would have a devastating effect on fishing industries.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation has said that HPMAs would have a “catastrophic impact” and that the plans “lack ecological justification”.

But a new row has surfaced that the plans would also "carefully manage" activities such as swimming, windsurfing, snorkelling, scuba diving and even wildlife watching.

Three community councils on Harris have called on the Scottish Government to shelve the "insane" proposals which they feared would lead to further depopulation and a "devastating" affect on communities.

Kenny MacLeod, secretary of Scalpay Community Council said: "The way it is stated you may not be able to swim in the sea.

"Can you imagine the thought that you can go on the beaches but might not be allowed in the water. It is so draconian.

"This is how ridiculous the proposal is at the moment. Restricting recreational activities will hit tourism.

"I have rarely seen such a unanimity of objections on this."

The proposals state that "carefully managed" activities will be allowed at "levels non-damaging to the marine environment".

They also include anchoring and mooring at specified designated locations and scientific research "using non-damaging methods for the purpose of monitoring the ecological condition of the HPMA".

Activity management would be controlled through a range of measures with potential penalties for non-compliance.

A proposed permitting system could attach conditions that would be enforcible with penalties.

It would allow public authorities to "permit certain damaging activities on a case by case basis". A proposed designation order could impose bans.

The proposals state that where guidance is considered insufficient, the activity may need to be "prohibited or restricted" in the order which designates a HPMA.

"This could include restrictions to carry out certain recreational activities in certain parts of the HPMA and/or at certain times of the year," it says.

The plan states: "Orders are legally robust making them particularly useful where there is certainty around how any activity will be managed. However they lack flexibility to be amended quickly if, for example, new scientific evidence emerges. Amendments require a lengthy process, including public consultation and passage through the Scottish Parliament.

"This can make them impractical if there is a need to make changes to management quickly."

It states: "Carefully managed recreational activities may still be allowed at non-damaging levels. This will provide the best possible chance of protecting and restoring marine ecosystems so they can continue to provide vital ecosystem services, such as climate regulation and provision of food and support marine industries and the communities that depend upon them."

The Scottish Government plan states that HPMAs will not turn areas into "no-go areas designed to keep out all human activities".

According to the Scottish Government marine tourism generated £598m Gross Value Added (GVA) and employment for 33,100 people in 2019.

Three Harris community councils - North Harris, Scalpay and South Harris expressed "deep concern and anger" over the plans.

They said: "Only certain recreational activities are being allowed and those would be limited, as it is written and would take control of the local environment away from the islanders who have worked so hard to protect it and ensure there is sustainability for future generations.

"We feel that the Scottish Government seem intent on depopulating our islands by imposing a policy that would decimate the fishing industry on these islands and lead to people losing their livelihoods and having to move away from the islands while also having a devastating affect on the wider community with shops and businesses losing trade.

"Our community is already under intense pressure when it comes to keeping young people in our islands and this is just one more nail in the coffin. Putting nature before people will mean that we will become another ‘St Kilda’ where it will be unsustainable for people to live.

"We implore the Scottish Government to think again and to shelve these insane plans and allow our islands to prosper for future generations. We would also encourage everyone to complete the online consultation and voice their displeasure with the proposals."

Scotland's existing Marine Protected Areas (MPA) network covers 37% of our seas.

The areas of sea are defined to protect habitats, wildlife, geology, undersea landforms, historic shipwrecks, and to demonstrate sustainable management of the sea.

As of December 2020 Scotland's MPA network comprises 244 sites protected by a variety of different conservation designations, many of which are the same as those used on land, such as Special Protection Areas (SPA) and Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “To support a sustainable future, and in response to the climate and nature emergency, the evidence tells us we need to improve marine protection.

“Highly Protected Marine Areas would allow key species and habitats to restore and recover, benefiting both nature and our economy by making sure there are sustainable levels of fish and other marine products to be derived and benefitted from our seas.

“We are currently at the early stages of consulting on the principles which will inform our overall approach to the future development of Highly Protected Marine Areas and how sites will be identified and selected. As this work progresses, we will be working closely with the fishing industry and other marine users."