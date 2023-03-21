Concerns over the spread of Lyme disease, which can be transferred to humans from infected deer tick bites, was a key driver behind the petition.

In a crunch vote over the fate of around 1000 deers, a total of 379 people voted against the mass cull while 140 supported it.

The ballot was organised by Stòras Uibhist, which manages the estate.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) previously warned that South Uist represents one of the last named ‘refugia’ for genetically pure Scottish red deer, with zoologists recognising the long-term threat to the species.

SGA chairman Alex Hogg, MBE, said: “As the body representing SGA members and their families, who would have paid the price of deer eradication with their jobs, we are relieved for them at the outcome.

“We know it has been an incredibly worrying time for them.

“The gamekeeping team have carried out a record reduction cull this winter, in difficult and uncertain circumstances. They deserve credit for that."

While the board believed that eradicating all of the deer was unnecessary, around 200 members of the community company signed the petition calling for the cull.

The board believes that smaller culls should be used to control the deer population.

It is understood a total of 166 hinds, 53 calves and 97 stags were culled this winter, with plans to repeat those numbers each year.

The islands of South Uist, North Uist and Benbecula have a far greater incidence of Lyme disease than on neighbouring islands or the mainland.

University of Glasgow research showed that approximately 7 per cent of ticks on Uist carried the disease which is "somewhat higher" than the Scottish average.

Mr Hogg added: "It was pleasing to hear Storas Uibhist also allude to the other work professional gamekeepers carry out; work which is of benefit to the wider community but is not always reflected solely in balance sheets.

“Skilled predator control, goose management and muirburn, for example, are public goods and it is positive these skills will be retained within the community.”