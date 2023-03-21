Strong gusts of wind reaching up to 75 miles per hour are expected to batter Scotland on Wednesday morning.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering vast parts of the country.
Gusts between 50 and 60 mph will hit widely from 4am until 1pm tomorrow.
The harshest conditions are expected in western Scotland where wind gusts could reach 75mph.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) March 21, 2023
Strong winds across parts of Scotland
Wednesday 0400 – 1300
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/MGgryqxcKr
The spell of strong winds is expected to cause travel disruption, but could also lead to short-term power loss, according to forecasters.
READ MORE: Fury as giant T Rex roars its head in historic Scots village
Coastal areas are also being warned of spray and large waves.
More than 30 flood warnings and eight alerts have been issued across Scotland on Tuesday.
Flood alerts are in place in Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney, Skye and Lochaber, the Western Isles, Ayrshire and Arran, Shetland, Moray and Wester Ross.
The vast majority of the more severe flood warnings have been issued in the Western Isles and Orkney.
Wednesday's weather warning currently covers an area stretching from West Dunbartonshire and Fife to the Highlands.
READ MORE: Islanders on South Uist vote against mass red deer cull
While Glasgow and Edinburgh are not covered by the warning, both the west and east coast will see significant weather conditions.
On the west coast, it also covers East and South Ayrshire.
A statement by the Met Office adds: "A band of squally showers will move east with a spell of very strong west to southwesterly winds following through Wednesday morning.
"Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely widely and 65 mph in exposed locations, with a chance of gusts reaching 75 mph in parts of western Scotland, which may combine with the morning high tide to cause some spray and large waves along some western coasts."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here