The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering vast parts of the country.

Gusts between 50 and 60 mph will hit widely from 4am until 1pm tomorrow.

The harshest conditions are expected in western Scotland where wind gusts could reach 75mph.

The spell of strong winds is expected to cause travel disruption, but could also lead to short-term power loss, according to forecasters.

Coastal areas are also being warned of spray and large waves.

More than 30 flood warnings and eight alerts have been issued across Scotland on Tuesday.

Flood alerts are in place in Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney, Skye and Lochaber, the Western Isles, Ayrshire and Arran, Shetland, Moray and Wester Ross.

The vast majority of the more severe flood warnings have been issued in the Western Isles and Orkney.

Wednesday's weather warning currently covers an area stretching from West Dunbartonshire and Fife to the Highlands.

While Glasgow and Edinburgh are not covered by the warning, both the west and east coast will see significant weather conditions.

On the west coast, it also covers East and South Ayrshire.

A statement by the Met Office adds: "A band of squally showers will move east with a spell of very strong west to southwesterly winds following through Wednesday morning.

"Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely widely and 65 mph in exposed locations, with a chance of gusts reaching 75 mph in parts of western Scotland, which may combine with the morning high tide to cause some spray and large waves along some western coasts."