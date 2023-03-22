Police Scotland have advised people to avoid the area around the Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, while emergency services carry out their work.

There have been no mention of any injuries. Five ambulances and an air ambulance are at the scene.

Edinburgh Councillor Adam McVey said that the ship had been dislodged from its holdings due to strong winds.

He Tweeted: "Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks- a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

"Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area."

Toppled ship at leith dock pic.twitter.com/xtyUzrAfxr — Matt Copeland (@matteratzi1995) March 22, 2023

Pictures on social media showed the sizeable ship leaning at a 45 degree angle in the dock.

There have been reports that multiple fire and rescue vehicles have been observed at the scene.

Major incident at Leith dry dock. pic.twitter.com/0d709Y5G60 — Tomahawk⭐️⭐️ (@Tomafc83) March 22, 2023

A statement from Police in Edinburgh said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 and officers remain at the scene.

“The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”