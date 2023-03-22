Rescue services are attending a serious incident at a Scottish dockyard after a ship in dry dock toppled over.
Police Scotland have advised people to avoid the area around the Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, while emergency services carry out their work.
There have been no mention of any injuries. Five ambulances and an air ambulance are at the scene.
Edinburgh Councillor Adam McVey said that the ship had been dislodged from its holdings due to strong winds.
He Tweeted: "Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks- a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.
"Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area."
Toppled ship at leith dock pic.twitter.com/xtyUzrAfxr— Matt Copeland (@matteratzi1995) March 22, 2023
Pictures on social media showed the sizeable ship leaning at a 45 degree angle in the dock.
There have been reports that multiple fire and rescue vehicles have been observed at the scene.
Major incident at Leith dry dock. pic.twitter.com/0d709Y5G60— Tomahawk⭐️⭐️ (@Tomafc83) March 22, 2023
A statement from Police in Edinburgh said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.
“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 and officers remain at the scene.
“The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here