The Scottish ambulance service said a total of 25 people suffered injuries during the incident at the Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, with 15 of them being treated currently being treated in hospital.

Of the others, ten were treated at the scene.

READ MORE: Serious incident as ship topples over in dry dock

The ship, which was in dry dock, tipped over this morning in high winds, sparking a major emergency response.

The ambulance service said 11 patients were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to Western General Hospital.

Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at around 8.35am on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Serious incident as ship topples over in dry dock

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith.

“We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.43am on Wednesday to reports of an incident at Imperial Dock, Leith, Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances and a number of specialist resources."

Scottish Greens Lothian MSP Lorna Slater, the representative for the area, said: she and her team weremonitoring events very closely and urged people to avoid the area.

She said: "Images of such a large ship in dry dock leaning at 45 degree angle is very concerning.

"I understand that around 25 people have been injured in some way, with around 15 of them now in hospital. My thoughts are with them and others impacted by what must have been a terrifying experience.

“Because of the nature of the incident there will clearly be a level of disruption for locals and for people travelling in and around the Leith area.I would ask people to exercise patience and where they can seek alternative routes to allow first responders and other agencies to go about their work.

"Our thanks go to the emergency services and other agencies who are working to deal with this and to assess the situation moving forward."

The Herald is only £1 for three months.

This offer ends Friday so click here and don't miss out!