Residents in at-risk groups are being offered an additional dose of the Covid vaccine as part of the spring booster programme.
Following recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the booster is being offered to those aged 75 and over from April 11 and individuals aged five and over with a weakened immune system from April 24.
These groups will either receive appointment details through their preferred means of contact or will be sent details of how to book.
Residents in care homes for older adults are receiving the spring Covid-19 booster from Monday March 27, as the latest stage of the national vaccination programme gets under way.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We know that people in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19 so I welcome the start of the spring rollout which will offer an additional dose to those who are most vulnerable, boosting their protection.
“Prioritising those most at risk has been our approach from the outset and vaccination has been our most effective tool against Covid-19. However, the degree of protection offered does fade over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed.
“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”
