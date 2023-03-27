Police Scotland has launched a murder investigation following the death of Charles Wilson, 40, in a flat near Tontine Park in Renton.

The 40-year-old was found with serious injuries following the blaze at around 7.25am, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Detectives from the force's Major Investigation Team have taken on the case after his death was considered to be suspicious.

Mr Wilson was last seen alive around 10.45am on Friday, March 24 at his flat, DCI Lynsey Watters said.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Wilson’s family and we are providing them with support at this very difficult time," she said.

“Our investigation into his murder is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as you can."

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw him between Friday morning and his death on Saturday to come forward.

DCI Watters said: "We are working to establish his movements and what has happened to him between then and his body being discovered on Saturday morning.

“If you believe you have seen him or if you have spoken to him please let us know urgently.”

She added: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing since Mr Wilson was found on Saturday morning and officers continue to work door to door along with other lines of investigation.

“There will be an additional police presence in the area as this work continues and I would urge anyone who has any concerns or who believes they may have information to speak to our officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland at 101, quoting incident number 0899 of March 25, 2023.