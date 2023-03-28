Some 6,554 homes were given the nod for grant funding in 2022 as part of the Affordable Housing Supply Programme - 35% down on the pandemic year of 2020 and 22% down on last year when 8414 were approved.

In 2018 there were almost double the number of approvals, with 12,478 getting the nod.

Starts on the programme are also at their lowest level since 2016, with 7502 affordable homes started in 2022 - 24% down on last year.

The number of completed homes, however, is at its highest since 2010. The 9727 homes delivered in 2022, is 111 more than in 2021.

That came after 9,757 affordable homes were delivered in 2021/22 – the highest figure in a single financial year since 2000/01.

The Scottish Government met a target of building 50,000 affordable homes in March, last year - but it was a year later than expected.

The original timescale of delivery by March 2021 was affected by “significant challenges” presented by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Housing campaigners believe there is a "housing emergency", and have been raising concerns about the level of affordable housing and whether targets will be met.

In September, 2021, the then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in her Programme for Government pledged investment of almost £3.5bn in the parliamentary term to progress a "commitment" to an additional 110,000 affordable homes across Scotland. She said that at least 70% of those would be for social rent and that the investment will support up to 15,000 jobs.

She said they would be building on the investment in housing over the last parliament, to "further improve the availability of good quality, affordable, energy-efficient homes".

Scottish Conservative shadow social justice, housing and local government secretary Miles Briggs said: “The SNP like to shamelessly spin about their housebuilding record, but the reality is far different.

“The number of affordable homes approved has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a decade and the number of affordable homes being built is on the slide.

“Scotland is in the grip of a housing crisis on the SNP’s watch. Homelessness levels are threatening to spiral out of control and many children are suffering the indignity of having to endure living in temporary accommodation.

“Whoever Humza Yousaf appoints as his housing secretary must acknowledge and address these housing shortfalls across Scotland immediately.”

Professional standards body the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has previously raised concerns over £177m cuts to the More Homes budget and warned progress on homelessness is at risk without a funding commitment over rapid rehousing in permanent homes rather than in temporary accommodation.

The More Homes budget includes the cost of the Affordable Housing Supply Programme, as well as funding used for shared equity and loans programmes including an Open Market Shared Equity scheme and mid-market rent (MMR) projects.

The Scottish Government says that the Affordable Housing Supply Programme budget will be cut from £831.945m in 2022/23 to £751.945m in the next financial year.

CIH raised concerns through a study that local authorities are not going to meet the Scottish Government's Rapid Rehousing Transition Plans (RRTP) ambitions by next year and raised concerns of a lack of a commitment to its funding after a five-year period ends in 2024 "despite progress being made in transforming homelessness services".

CIH said that the Scottish Government's commitment over affordable housing by 2032 "will be extremely challenging due to financial pressures".

The Scottish Government's Affordable Housing Supply Programme comprises a range of funding mechanisms to enable developers to deliver homes for social rent, mid-market rent, and low cost home ownership in communities across Scotland to support local authorities.

Approvals, starts and completions are all measured for the programme. Approval is the point at which funding is granted. Starts are recorded when an on-site presence is established to progress site work.

Rapid Rehousing Transition Plans (RRTPs) were developed by each of Scotland’s 32 local authorities as part of the Scottish Government’s ambition to end homelessness in Scotland.

RRTPs set out a pathway to reduce the amount of time people spend in temporary accommodation, move away from the use of hotels and B&B as far as possible, and ensure that a Housing First approach is available for people who need additional support.

But a recent analysis by CIH produced in conjunction with the launch of Scotland's Housing Festival at the SEC in Glasgow found that eight out of 32 local authorities were still to offer Housing First services. A further three local authorities are planning to introduce services in 2023/24.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland has led the way in the delivery of affordable housing across the UK with 118,124 affordable homes delivered since 2007, with 83,291 of these for social rent.

“We are aware of the global issues affecting construction which are impacting housing delivery so are working closely with the construction industry and housing partners to mitigate this where possible. We continue to collaborate with all our partners to achieve our shared goal of delivering more affordable homes for Scotland.

"The 2023-24 affordable housing supply programme budget of £751.945m will also be supplemented through other funding streams, including £15 million from our Heat in Buildings Fund and donations from our Charitable Bond Programme directing investment towards more social rented homes.

“We are committed to delivering on our target of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, with at least 70% of these available for social rent, and are making available £3.5 billion this parliament to support the delivery of social and affordable housing across Scotland.”