Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that they have been called following a fire on the 22-year-old MV Hebrides.

The vessel has been running on the so-called Skye triangle between Uig, Lochmaddy on North Uist and Tarbert on the Isle of Harris.

CalMac told users it was a "technical issue" and that the vessel was returning to Uig where further investigations were to take place.

It comes as it was confirmed that three CalMac vessels will not be ready to take on the summer schedule which starts on April 1 as they have been sidelined for repairs.

The Scottish Government-owned ferry operator says that services were delayed as a result of the problems with MV Hebrides and were liable to further disruption or cancellation.

The fire service says it was called at 2.20pm by the coastguard over a "small fire" and that firefighters were standing by for any further instructions.

CalMac say the blaze was put out by members of staff.

It comes on the day Uig was re-opened for use by Highland Council following upgrade work.

It comes three days after MV Hebrides was detained in port at Lochmaddy with engine problems, unable to fulfil a scheduled 6am sailing to Ullapool. Passengers were told on Sunday that the issues had been resolved.

In November, MV Hebrides, which can carry 612 passengers and 90 cars, had to be taken out of service causing major disruption due to technical problems, with longsuffering Uist islanders once again hit.

Services on the triangle were suspended earlier the same month after a problem with the port rudder meant that the state-controlled ferry operator had to have discussions with the manufacturer and "relevant authorities" before it could return to service.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “MV Hebrides is currently berthed in Uig after a fire broke out in the engine room during passage this afternoon. No-one was reported as injured and crew were able to extinguish the fire. All passengers have been disembarked, and the fire service are in attendance to assess the situation.”

It comes as CalMac's services remain hit by a series of further repairs needed to three vessels after going through their annual overhaul.

MV Hebridean Isles, the 38-year-old vessel which operates on one of the west coast's most popular routes to and from Arran has been in Birkenhead for repairs have been hit with issues since Boxing Day.

Sea trials were conducted last week, but a further fault was identified and the vessel had to re-enter dry dock for further repairs.

MV Caledonian Isles, the 30-year-old ferry which runs on the Arran route,was to be sidelined till at least March 1 following concerns with its main engines.

But it is not now expected to return to the Arran service till April 13.

It was due out of its maintenance overhaul a month ago having gone into dry dock at the start of January.

It had left the island with a one-vessel service.

CalMac has been reviewing plans for both Arran and Islay routes during the period of April 8 and 13 - as the summer season starts.

MV Clansman remains out of action after problems first hit in January. It suffered a starboard main engine failure after sea trials over a technical issue.

The 25-year-old vessel had originally been delayed from entering service after the ferry operator identified new steelwork corrosion during its overhaul.

The vessel is still undergoing repairs with an estimated return of April 22.

Last week, ministers spent £9m to charter an 'emergency' vessel for nine months in the wake of continuing disruption to lifeline ferry services.

MV Alfred is due to join the fleet from April 18 when she will undertake berthing trials before being made available for service.

The vessel which is at the centre of a crash investigation dating back to the summer of last year, will be chartered from Pentland Ferries who will operate services on behalf of CalMac.



