A Rangers fan has been jailed for a year after throwing a bottle at a Celtic physiotherapist during an Old Firm game, leaving him scarred for life.
Alan Crawford, 33, was also handed a five-year football banning order for the act of “mindless violence”, when he was sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Celtic physio Daniel Friel needed four stitches and was left with a scar after he was hit on the head by a bottle in the incident at Ibrox on April 3 last year.
When he appeared at the court earlier this month, Crawford, from Grangemouth, admitted throwing a bottle towards Mr Friel which struck his head “to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement”.
READ MORE: Scots jail found to be in standards breach over cramped, double occupancy cells
Sentencing Crawford on Wednesday, Sheriff Tony Kelly described it as an act of “reprehensible conduct”.
He said: “You assaulted the complainer by throwing a bottle which struck him on the head.
“The assault happened during a football match between Rangers and Celtic.
“The complainer was employed as Celtic Football Club’s physiotherapist. He was seated in the away team dugout. When he made his way from the stand he felt a thud on the left hand side of his head and saw a small bottle.
“He was bleeding and was treated by the club doctor.
“This was an attack on a person in the course of his employment. The throwing of the bottle was an act of mindless violence.
“This had consequences for the person you injured and these consequences will stay with him for the rest of his life.”
READ MORE: Murder investigation launched after death of 41-year-old woman
Celtic won the game 2-1.
Defence agent Harvie Diamond said Crawford, a father, feels remorse for his actions and he had urged the sheriff to consider alternatives to custody.
He said: “He feels extremely bad about having done what he did.
“In three seconds of his life he picked up a bottle, threw it and unfortunately hit the physiotherapist.
“I think he has learned his lesson.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel