Rape Crisis Scotland said the punishment handed to Brian McConnachie KC by the Faculty of Advocates was a “complete disgrace”.

A disciplinary tribunal of the Faculty of Advocates ruled against Brian McConnachie KC last month following allegations he sent the messages.

In the messages, he said he would like to "shag" the head of Rape Crisis Scotland Sandy Brindley "just to have something over her".

The tribunal also heard Mr McConnachie sent an sexually explicit photograph of himself when at the High Court in Livingston on October 27 to another individual, but this part of the complaint was not upheld.

The high-profile advocate, who recently represented double murderer Andrew Innes, faced expulsion from the faculty and could have been suspended from practising as a lawyer for up to five years.

However, the Faculty of Advocates discipline tribunal concluded: "With regard to sanction, the tribunal has decided that Mr McConnachie will be subject to a severe written censure in respect of each of the heads of complaint upheld by the tribunal, and required to pay a fine of £8,000."

In its judgement, the Faculty said: "For [Mr McConnachie] to make such comments through WhatsApp messaging creates a lack of trust between [him], other members of the Faculty and persons connected with the criminal law with whom such members regularly come into contact."

The ruling went on "The message further suggest that the respondent would be prepared to have a sexual relationship with a woman and then to use that fact to exert pressure on her in future. That of itself is in our opinion clearly not the manner in which a reputable member of Faculty should behave.

"Furthermore, we regard such conduct, involving the suggestion of a willingness to engage in something akin to blackmail as plainly serious and reprehensible.

"The fact that one member of Faculty as a whole is prepared to make statements of this nature is clearly capable of bringing the Faculty as a whole into disrepute."

Rape Crisis Scotland, which previously welcomed the faculty's finding of professional misconduct, branded the punishment a "slap on the wrist".

The spokesperson added: "A personal apology to our chief executive simply doesn't cut it."

A spokesperson for the charity told Sky news: "A £8,000 fine for a lawyer of Mr McConnachie's means is not an appropriate sanction for his behaviour.

"It in no way reflects the seriousness of his behaviour.

"There is no place for misogyny at any level of the criminal justice system and where this behaviour does happen, it must be taken incredibly seriously and met with robust consequences."