New figures released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that Noah has taken the number one position for the first time, replacing Jack as the top boys' name after 14 years.

The biblical boat builder's boys name rose to the top after 373 babies were given the title during 2022. Jack was a close second with 342 choosing the name, while 310 parents favoured Leo, 274 went for Harris and 273 picked Luca.

Meanwhile Olivia sits at the top of the list of girls' names for the second year in a row.

Some 309 parents favoured the name, with 296 going for Isla, 294 favouring Freya, 280 plumping for Millie and 244 picking Emily.

Some experts believe popular culture is having an impact on the names chosen for little ones.

Luca shot up the rankings last year climbing 20 places to become the fifth most favoured boys's name. Some believe it could be linked to Luca Bish starred on the popular dating show Love Island.

Daniel Burns of NRS said: “A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has seen the name leap from 8th to 1st.

“There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.

“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name.

"Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022."

Findlay, Alexander and Lewis dropped out of the top 10 boys' list during 2022, with James taking its lowest position at ninth since the charts began back in 1974.

In terms of the girls' list, while Freya and Millie have risen in popularity, Emily, Ella and Ava have dropped in the rankings.

The fastest rising boys names between 2021 and 2022 was Teddy, jumping 35 places to 66th. Hudson rose 30 places to 53rd, with Theodore up 29 places to 49th.

On the girls list Nova leapt 73 places to 62nd, and Maeva was up 59 places to 90.

Mr Burns added: "Luca has climbed 20 places to land in 5th place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time; possibly given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island.

“The name Maeve has been used in a couple of different TV shows and has grown in popularity over the past few years.

"Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen.

"Other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.”