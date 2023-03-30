What’s going on?

A survey of 2,000 adults found that half will be taking an Easter break, with four in five of these staying in Britain.

That’s twice as many as last year, suggesting that this trend may be here to stay for the foreseeable future.

A third of respondents said the rising cost of living was their chief motivation for staying in the UK, with international breaks now above their budget.

So, a nice city break or a trip to Blackpool?

Urban hoteliers and coastal resorts should refrain from rubbing their hands in glee. People taking part in the survey said they were more likely to head for the countryside and self-cater, as costs will be cheaper.

Trips to Butlins or a weekend in London don’t seem to be on the cards – more roughing it in a tent and taking long walks among nature. Fresh air is free, after all.

READ MORE: The most in-demand UK staycation spots

Others are planning to enjoy ‘multi-location’ breaks to maximise their funds and time off, spreading their spending around, rather than staying in one place. So it’ll be a case of loading up the car and touring the wilderness until funds run out for some.

But at least the tourism industry will benefit?

Undoubtedly. While people are looking for cheaper breaks, the sheer amount of them staying in the UK will swell coffers across the country.

Travelodge said its study suggested that Britons are expected to spend more than £17 billion holidaying at home this Easter – a welcome boost after the pandemic years, which saw the sector suffer badly.

But it’s not all good news – a separate study in January found that around half of people are planning to cut the cost of their holidays, while many say they will simply do without trips altogether this year.

READ MORE: Argyll and Bute to tackle AirBnB and short-term lets impact

Just over a third of holidaymakers plan to take steps to make their breaks less expensive, while a further 16% will go without taking holidays altogether, according to insurer Aviva.

Others plan to shorten the duration of their holidays (25%), eat away from tourist attractions (13%) and find a lesser-known destination (13%).

What are Travelodge saying?

Spokeswoman for the firm, Shakila Ahmed, said: “The rising cost of living is making budget-stretched Britons drive a trend for shorter and multi-location breaks this Easter, so that they can maximise their holiday time and enjoy different experiences.”