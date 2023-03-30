The original plans withdrawn in 2019 for what was the a £30m project sparked a record 60,000 objections, which campaigners say made it the most unpopular application in Scottish history.

Now they say objections to the resurrection of the plans for holiday complex on the banks of Loch Lomond has surpassed even that.

To date the dedicated 'Save Loch Lomond' portal has generated over 65,000 objections which the Scottish Greens say makes it the most objected to plan in Scottish history.

The blueprint for the massive holiday complex to be built on the banks of the loch includes a 60-bedroom hotel, a water park, a monorail, more than 100 lodges, a watersports hub, restaurants, a craft brewery and pub and external activity areas for events.

While developers are no longer proposing to build on the ancient woodland at Drumkinnon Wood, the updated plans would still see development on a huge scale, campaigners say.

The Woodland Trust said it maintained its objection saying it still holds concerns over loss of woodland.

West Scotland Green MSP Ross Greer who has led efforts against the proposals over the last seven years said: “There can be no clearer sign for those considering this nature wrecking application that the public do not want it in our National Park.

“A record number of people, more than the 60,000 who objected previously, agree that this is the wrong plan for the wrong place and that it should be rejected at the earliest opportunity. The community at Balloch are overwhelmingly opposed to these plans and I know how much they appreciate the support from across the country.

“Flamingo Land’s owner promised that he would rip it up and move on if it was clear the development was not wanted by the community. He should now make good on that promise and walk away."

When the original plans emerged the developers Iconic Leisure Developments said it hoped to complete the project in 2024 expected as many as 80 full time jobs, 50 part-time jobs and to 70 seasonal posts to the area.

They said they hoped to build on the existing success of Loch Lomond Shores which has seen visitor levels steadily increase to 1.25 million visitors annually.

It was claimed in October, 2018 that a record number of people objected to plans by the Trump Organization to build a large new housing estate near the US president’s golf course north of Aberdeen.

More than 3,000 people had submitted formal objections to the plans, with another 19,000 people signing an online petition protesting against the scheme to build 550 private homes and golfers’ chalets on farmland beside the course.

A survey conducted by a Balloch and Haldane Community Council showed residents opposed the latest Flamingo Land plans by a margin of three to one.

However, the community council still decided to back the resort after stating it did not believe the outcome was truly representative of the local picture.

The application has been opposed by the National Trust for Scotland, the Woodland Trust and Ramblers Scotland.

Mr Greer said the 'resort' would be a "scar on the area, a blight on a world famous natural landscape and a slap in the face to tens of thousands of people who have voiced their objections".

He added: “If the sheer embarrassment of having the most unpopular planning application in Scottish history isn’t enough, if the strength of community feeling against it isn’t enough, if the weight of expert opinion from the likes of the Woodland Trust and National Trust for Scotland isn’t enough to force Flamingo Land into walking away, then it is for the National Park’s board to do the right thing and reject their plans entirely.

“Flamingo Land’s mega resort plans have no place at Balloch, and I will continue to campaign with this army of objectors until our corner of Loch Lomond is safe. Together, we’ll beat them for good this time.”

The decision rests with the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority.

The deadline for responses to the planning consultation is set for Thursday, March 30.

Stantec UK, said in a planning support statement that the development of the site is "well integrated with the surrounding built form without significant adverse impact on the amenity currently enjoyed by the local population and visitors".

It added: "The proposed site is in a sustainable location as it seeks to expand and improve the existing tourism and recreation offer in Balloch for residents, business and visitors. The proposal represents a sustainable development with its close proximity to Balloch town centre and its services, Balloch train and bus services plus improved access to the John Muir Way and National Cycle Route.

"This accessibility is one of the factors that make the location one of the few within the National Park suited to accommodating a tourism led development of this scale. "