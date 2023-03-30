With its vertiginous hairpin bends, Bealach na Bà, or Pass of the Cattle, in Wester Ross, is considered unsuitable for learner drivers and large vehicles and is often unpassable in winter.

The single-track 11.5-mile stretch winds its way through the mountains of the Applecross peninsula has been named as one of the world's most dangerous roads.

The historic mountain pass was built in 1822 and is engineered similarly to roads through the great mountain passes in the Alps, with very tight hairpin bends that switch back and forth up the hillside and gradients that approach 20%.

It has the steepest ascent of any road climb in the United Kingdom, rising from sea level at Applecross to 626 m (2,054 ft) in about 4 miles and is the third highest road in Scotland.

Car rental comparison website StressFreeCarRental.com, which compiled the list, have revealed the ten most dangerous roads in the world, all notorious for their deadly characteristics and fatal accidents.

Routes in Scotland and England both make the list, as well as roads in America, India and South Africa.

One wrong move on these roads will "end in almost certain death for drivers" says the accompanying press release.

A video created on youtube by Michelle and Andy of 'Extreme Motorhome Adventures' shows the couple driving the route and concluding that it was relatively easy because the road was quiet.

Some have called for the stretch of road to be removed from the NC500 route because it is increasingly being used by campervans.

In 2018 a 60-year-old man died in an accident on the road.

However, Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research at the Advanced Institute of Motoring says there are relatively few accidents on the road compared to the M8 or the A9.

He said: "It is a unique road, there's no doubt about it, in terms of the switchback and narrowness and the amount of elevation.

"Whether it was on the NC500 or not, it would still be that unique road. It's always had that kudos. It's always going to be one of the most famous roads in Scotland.

"There is no way you should be seeking it out in a motorhome.

"People need to understand that these roads are different - they are not really prepared for single track roads. You need to do your preparation.

"The NC500 is a victim of its own success. It's a fantastic marketing thing but it has taken Highland Council years to catch up with it and they are still playing catch-up.

"The road infrastructure hasn't really changed."

A spokesperson for North Coast 500 Ltd said: “Our advice to anyone visiting the North Highlands is that each and every road must be treated with the utmost care and caution to prevent accidents and avoid unnecessary congestion on narrow routes.

“The Bealach na Ba is gorgeous but particularly challenging stretch and local road signage – which is reflected in our guidance online – is clear that large vehicles like camper vans are most likely unsuitable for it.

"If in doubt, travellers should plan ahead and choose an alternative route that suits their vehicle, driving experience and the conditions on the road.”

The road featured in the television series Hamish Macbeth, much of which was filmed in nearby Plockton), which pictures it having a road sign that indicates: "Narrow road - no more than three sheep abreast".

It was also featured in the 1953 film Laxdale Hall.

Since 2006 a pair of cyclosportive cycling events has been staged in the surrounding region, and over the pass.

The 70 km (43 mi) event is held each May and the 144 km (89 mi) Bealach Mòr event is held each September.

Other roads listed include The Snake Pass in the Peak District, which is a hotspot for fatal accidents and is a notoriously hazardous road with blind summits and difficult bends.

The pass is usually forced to shut on average for 70 days of the year due to dangerous conditions caused by heavy snow and landslides.

Skippers Canyon Road in New Zealand is also on the list.

The 16.5-mile route situated in the southwest of the country was hand carved by miners in 1890, and many stretches still remain unaltered today.

It is a winding, narrow road with twisty hairpin turns, high elevation, and steep grades.

Argyll and Bute's roads have previously been named the country's most dangerous with an average of 170 road accidents per year, or 1.99 accidents per 1,000 people over an eight-year period.