The Capon Oak Tree is one of the last surviving trees of the ancient Jedforest and is estimated to be between 700 and 1000 years old.

It has been recognised by the Tree Council as one of Britain's 50 Greatest Trees.

A £7,000 grant from the Fallago Environment Fund will now help ensure its survival after the Capon was damaged in 2021.

Jim Steele, chair of Jedburgh Community Trust, said: “While the Capon Tree is of national importance, it’s significance in the history and cultural lives of the people of Jedburgh is enormous.

"We wanted to make sure that we were doing everything we could to prolong the tree’s life for future generations and are delighted to have had help from the Fallago Environment Fund and all our other supporters.”

The Capon Tree is believed to have been a trysting or gathering point during the 16th century where local men would meet before skirmishes or to resolve disputes.

It's rich history and cultural importance is celebrated annually at the Jethart Callant’s Festival.

The new funds will help the local community council create structures to support the remaining limb and help it withstand wind or potential storm damage.

There are also plans to create a wildflower meadow and benches alongside a new entrance gate.

Jedburgh Community Trust has already raised £15,000 through the Capon Tree Preservation Project which strives to protect the ancient tree.

In addition to £7,000 from the Fallago Environment Fund, which shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig windfarm in the Lammermuir Hills with projects across the Borders, the project has also received funding and support from Jedburgh Common Good Fund, Jethart Callants Club, The ex-Callants Association and Lothian Estates.

The Fallago Environment Fund is supported by Roxburghe Estates, Federated Hermes and EDF Renewables.

Chairman Gareth Baird said: “The Capon Tree has been part of Borders life for centuries and still plays an important role in the region’s heritage.

"We’re extremely pleased that these windfarm-generated funds are being used to help maintain the health of this historic tree and enhance its surroundings so that it can continue to play its important role in the lives of people from Jedburgh and beyond.”