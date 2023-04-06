Efforts to preserve one of the few remaining trees from an ancient Scottish forest have received a boost.
The Capon Oak Tree is one of the last surviving trees of the ancient Jedforest and is estimated to be between 700 and 1000 years old.
It has been recognised by the Tree Council as one of Britain's 50 Greatest Trees.
A £7,000 grant from the Fallago Environment Fund will now help ensure its survival after the Capon was damaged in 2021.
READ MORE: Kinclaven Bluebell Wood cleared of invasive Rhododendron
Jim Steele, chair of Jedburgh Community Trust, said: “While the Capon Tree is of national importance, it’s significance in the history and cultural lives of the people of Jedburgh is enormous.
"We wanted to make sure that we were doing everything we could to prolong the tree’s life for future generations and are delighted to have had help from the Fallago Environment Fund and all our other supporters.”
The Capon Tree is believed to have been a trysting or gathering point during the 16th century where local men would meet before skirmishes or to resolve disputes.
It's rich history and cultural importance is celebrated annually at the Jethart Callant’s Festival.
During the festival, the leading man known as the Callant at the Jethart Callant’s Festival.
The new funds will help the local community council create structures to support the remaining limb and help it withstand wind or potential storm damage.
READ MORE: New strategy gets to the root of Scotland's biodiversity crisis
There are also plans to create a wildflower meadow and benches alongside a new entrance gate.
Jedburgh Community Trust has already raised £15,000 through the Capon Tree Preservation Project which strives to protect the ancient tree.
In addition to £7,000 from the Fallago Environment Fund, which shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig windfarm in the Lammermuir Hills with projects across the Borders, the project has also received funding and support from Jedburgh Common Good Fund, Jethart Callants Club, The ex-Callants Association and Lothian Estates.
The Fallago Environment Fund is supported by Roxburghe Estates, Federated Hermes and EDF Renewables.
Chairman Gareth Baird said: “The Capon Tree has been part of Borders life for centuries and still plays an important role in the region’s heritage.
"We’re extremely pleased that these windfarm-generated funds are being used to help maintain the health of this historic tree and enhance its surroundings so that it can continue to play its important role in the lives of people from Jedburgh and beyond.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here