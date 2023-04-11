MV Loch Seaforth, which is the newest and largest of the Scottish Government-owned ferry operator's major vessels, having been launched in 2014, has developed an engine control system fault, which has led to cancellations to services running to and from Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis. A vital early morning freight service was cancelled.

An engine failure of MV Loch Seaforth two years ago caused seven weeks of chaos across Scotlands lifeline ferry network.

It is the sixth vessel that has required repairs since Easter as CalMac cope with an ageing ferry fleet.

It comes as Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar said that the people of the Western Isles had been 'taken for granted' by the SNP government while hitting out at the handling of the ferry crisis ahead of a visit to the islands this week.

Scottish Labour said that the "ferry chaos must end".

The party said that "catastrophic" delays in building two new ferries, which are over five years late, and a "lack of effective political oversight on maintenance and a proper ferry replacement programme" have left parts of the Western Isles without a functioning ferry service over the Easter period.

They are concerned that South Uist islanders are being offered a once in a week service for the next month due to the ongoing breakdown crisis and left gaps across the Cal Mac’s west coast service.

Mr Sarwar said: “The SNP’s neglect of the islands and their vital ferry services are coming home to roost with a broken down timetable that leaves islanders with only a once in a week lifeline to the mainland. That is simply unacceptable.

“If there had been effective political representation from the islands day after day on this issue in Westminster and Holyrood the situation would not have come to this.

“The people of the Western Isles deserve so much better than they have had from the SNP. Scottish Labour is ready to provide the change that the Western Isles need.”

Mr Sarwar and Torcuil Crichton, Labour’s candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar are due to meet a number of community and business representatives over the next three days as they travel through the islands accompanied by Labour Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant.

The 31-year-old MV Loch Tarbert, 32-year-old MV Loch Fyne were also added to the roster of vessels needing repairs over Easter Sunday and Monday.

Three of CalMac's fleet MV Caledonian Isles, MV Hebridean Isles and MV Clansman have remained out of action since the summer timetable began on April 1 having spent weeks on the sidelines for repairs after problems discovered after overhauls.

CalMac said it was sourcing a spare part for Loch Seaforth which it hoped to have fitted on Tuesday.

A spokesperson confirmed the 10:30 sailing from Ullapool and 14:00 sailing from Stornoway had also been cancelled, with a review at 14:00 for the 17:30 sailing from Ullapool.

They added: "We apologise for the disruption and inconvenience that this is causing to our customers."

The 380ft Loch Seaforth can carry up to 143 cars as well as 700 passengers and was built in Germany at a cost of £42m.

Ferry bosses first inquired about chartering a vessel to support the fleet from Pentland Ferries on March 26, 2021 nearly three weeks before Loch Seaforth broke down.

Last month, ministers spent £9m to charter an 'emergency' vessel for nine months in the wake of continuing disruption to lifeline ferry services.

MV Alfred is due to join the fleet from April 18 when she will undertake berthing trials before being made available for service.

The vessel which is at the centre of a crash investigation dating back to the summer of last year, will be chartered from Pentland Ferries who will operate services on behalf of CalMac.

Meanwhile, South Uist islanders had their ferry services restored for Easter in a U-turn, but still face weeks without sea links due to a vessel shortage.

Some 18 of of CalMac's 35 working ferries deployed across Scotland are now over 25 years old.

The oldest in the CalMac fleet is is the Isle of Cumbrae which is 47-years old.

Two new lifeline ferries Glen Sannox and Hull 802 were due online in the first half of 2018 when Ferguson Marine was under the control of tycoon Jim McColl, with one intitially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but they are over five years late. The last estimates suggested the costs of delivery could quadruple from the original £97m cost.