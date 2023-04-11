Adding to Ms McCarthy’s concern is the tension between the desire to make the festival a successful and “inclusive” event “that everybody can take part in”, and the reality of covering costs which rise year on year.

Speaking on a podcast, Ms McCarthy (pictured below) said: “It’s not an exaggeration to say that it [the Fringe] is under existential threat, and my big fear for Scotland is that because we’ve evolved over 75 years it’s easy to assume ‘Oh, they’ll be back next year’. There’s definitely a level of complacency about it.

“My biggest concern is who’s looking at the long view? And what does our city, what does our nation look like when we’re out the other side of the current crisis? And what is going to be the collateral damage?”

She added: “We’re really good at storytelling and art and creativity and I do have a deep concern at the moment that we’re in danger of being complacent about it, and nobody’s got their eye to that particular ball.”

Mc McCarthy also suggested that if the Fringe were to be treated like the Commonwealth Games, the FIFA World Cup or the Eurovision Song Contest it would be funded accordingly.

“We’re second only to the Olympic Games in terms of ticketed events so we’re putting on something of an Olympic scale. If you were to put that out to tender now, every city in the world would want to host it but it would come with a £100 million investment package. And yet we’re just every year going ‘Right, how in our medieval little building on the Royal Mile, with our 20 or 30 people, do we pull off this thing?’ I think we’ve got a real challenge on our hands.”

Despite Edinburgh being an “unbelievably compelling place for anybody who’s interested in the performing arts”, she said there is a widespread misconception that the Fringe is a curated arts festival paid for by public funds. In fact it is a charitable organisation run largely from commission on ticket sales the registration fees paid by performers.

Likening it to YouTube she said: “It’s an open access platform where anyone who wants to be part of it can come and be part of it, but everybody does so at their own cost.

“We provide all of the navigational tools for audiences from the printed programme, the website, the app, and do all the central box office. Then we promote the Fringe in its entirety locally nationally and internationally. That’s all paid for. It’s had its own self-financing eco-system for years.”

But even before the pandemic that eco-system was “creaking at the seams. Then Covid hits and our entire income is gone in one fell swoop.”

The combination of higher ticket prices and steeper fees for participants in the post-Covid era is causing some performers to reconsider whether it’s worth coming to Edinburgh in August at all.

Comedian Richard Herring is one high-profile refusenik. He announced in January that he wouldn’t be performing, citing the high cost of accommodation in the capital as a main reason.

“I don’t like how it’s become a festival that only people with a fair amount of wealth can attend, both as participants and audience,” he wrote in a blog post. “It should be for everyone, as it felt like it was back in 1987 when I first went there.”

In an acknowledgment of the £300 million that Edinburgh’s summer festivals contribute to the UK economy, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced an £8.6 million funding boost in his Spring Budget.

Edinburgh’s portfolio of festivals also includes the Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh International Book Festival. But the bulk of the Treasury money will go to the Fringe and may be used to build a new headquarters, a move which is proving controversial in its own right. Veteran promoter William Burdett-Coutts, founder of Assembly Festival, and Anthony Alderson, artistic director of The Pleasance, have both expressed their doubts over the plan.

Ms McCarthy was speaking on the Leading Conversations podcast hosted by Barry Fearn of Edinburgh-based marketing company Land Media.

READ MORE: CHANCELLOR ANNOUNCES FRINGE BUDGET BOOST