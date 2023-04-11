Police Scotland said that "all reports" will be investigated thoroughly after being contacted by the Scottish Football Federation (SFA).

Referee Clancy was targeted after his contact details were leaked online. The SFA said it had contacted the police after the official received “a series of unacceptable messages” following the 3-2 win for Celtic on Saturday.

The SFA revealed on Monday that it had “referred a significant volume of threatening and abusive emails to Police Scotland after personal and professional contact details” of Mr Clancy were published online following the game.

A statement added: “The association’s security and integrity manager has been liaising with Kevin and Police Scotland following a series of unacceptable messages being sent via email and phone over the holiday weekend.”

A Message from Police Scotland posted on social media said: “We are investigating alleged threatening communications which were reported to us by the SFA today.

“All reports of this nature are treated with the utmost seriousness and will be investigated thoroughly.

“We will provide support to those affected as our investigation progresses.”

The SFA’s Referee Operations team have also been in contact with Rangers regarding their concerns following the game, while the SFA stated their full support to Clancy and the wider referees community.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “The nature of the messages goes way beyond criticism of performance and perceived decision-making - some are potentially criminal in nature and include threats and abuse towards Kevin and his family.

“We have referred the correspondence to the police and condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms, as well as the posting of a referee’s personal details online with the sole purpose of causing distress.

“Football is our national game. It improves and saves lives. Without referees, there is no game, and while decisions will always be debated with or without the use of VAR, we cannot allow a situation to develop where a referee’s privacy and safety, and those of his family, are compromised.

“We all have a responsibility to protect our game and those essential to it.”

Mr Clancy came under fire in the aftermath of the game for ruling out Rangers strike Alfredo Morelos' first-half goal at Parkhead.

The referee felt the incident warranted a foul, and awarded one in Celtic's favour. Celtic went on to win the game by a single goal, all but guaranteeing they will finish as league champions above their bitter city rivals.

Rangers released a statement on Monday condemning the abuse, but also calling into question decisions made by Mr Clancy during the match.

A Rangers spokesperson said: “Firstly, Rangers condemns in the strongest terms any abuse of match officials. We are all passionate about our game, but targeted, personal abuse of referees cannot be tolerated.

“The club can confirm the Scottish FA has responded with regards to the disallowed Alfredo Morelos goal, with the response claiming the correct decision was taken. The club is astonished by this, especially given most observers, including former referees and former players, could see no issue with the goal standing.

“This comes following a weekend in England where PGMOL have offered an apology to Brighton and Hove Albion for the non-award of a penalty in their match with Tottenham Hotspur, alongside a pledge to review the incident.

“While an apology does not alter the outcome of a match, such responsibility and openness would be welcome in Scotland.”