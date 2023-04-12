CALMAC's biggest vessel is to make a return on Wednesday evening after being sidelined since Monday due to engine problems.
The Scottish Government-owned ferry operator said that services from Ullapool to Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis will return from 5.30pm after successful repairs.
Services to and from what is one of Scotland's busiest lifeline ferry routes were suspended after technical problems emerged on Monday evening.
CalMac had earlier said that it was sourcing a spare part for Loch Seaforth which it hoped to have fitted on Tuesday.
Due to a backlog of traffic, users had been invited to use the link between Uig on the Isle of Skye and Tarbert on the Isle of Harris. Tarbert is 36 miles away from Stornoway, while Uig is 135 miles away from Ullapool.
CalMac said the service would be prioritising freight, including food, medical supplies, animal feed and "time sensitive loads".
Any remaining space would then be offered to general traffic.
The ferry operator's port teams were to handle the "prioritisation of traffic".
The 31-year-old MV Loch Tarbert, 32-year-old MV Loch Fyne were added to the roster of vessels needing repairs over Easter Sunday and Monday causing further headaches for the Scottish Government-owned ferry operator. They have returned to service.
Three more of CalMac's fleet MV Caledonian Isles, MV Hebridean Isles and MV Clansman have remained out of action since the summer timetable began on April 1 having spent weeks on the sidelines for repairs after problems discovered after overhauls.
The issues have caused spin off disruptions across the west coast of Scotland network as ferries are shifted to cover for shortages.
Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Following a set of sea trials early this afternoon, MV Loch Seaforth will return to normal service, starting with the timetabled 1730 from Ullapool this evening.
“A fault with the sensor feeds and control cards within the vessel propulsion control and monitoring system were identified through detailed diagnostics by the vessel engineers working round the clock, supported by specialist contractors. These components were replaced and tested through sea trials, where all modes of operation were successfully proven on completion of repairs, confirming the problem has been resolved.”
He said amended timetables for Lochboisdale and Tarbert will still operate on Thursday to help manage traffic from previous cancellations.
Last month, ministers spent £9m to charter an 'emergency' vessel for nine months in the wake of continuing disruption to lifeline ferry services.
MV Alfred is due to join the fleet from April 18 when she will undertake berthing trials before being made available for service.
The vessel which is at the centre of a crash investigation dating back to the summer of last year, will be chartered from Pentland Ferries who will operate services on behalf of CalMac.
The latest issues come after South Uist islanders had their ferry services restored for Easter in a u-turn, but still face weeks without sea links due to a vessel shortage.
Some 18 of of CalMac's 35 working ferries deployed across Scotland are now over 25 years old.
The oldest in the CalMac fleet is is the Isle of Cumbrae which is 47-years old.
Two new lifeline ferries Glen Sannox and Hull 802 were due online in the first half of 2018 when Ferguson Marine was under the control of tycoon Jim McColl, with one initially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but they are over five years late. The last estimates suggested the costs of delivery could quadruple from the original £97m cost.
