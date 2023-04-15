Officers were made aware of concerns for two men who were injured at Auchinloch Street in the city around 5.25am on Friday, 14 April.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is now being treated as murder.

He has been named as Thomas Bowers from Glasgow.

A 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Officers are also investigating a report of a white Vauxhall Astra car which was found in fire at Gadie Street around 6.10am on Friday, 14 April.

Police Scotland said that officers are keeping “an open mind” and are considering possible links between the two incidents.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Bowers’s family and we are providing them with support at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into his murder and the attempted murder of the second man is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as you can.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any activity in the area or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the white Vauxhall Astra or may have information about its movements before it was found on fire.

“A police presence will continue in the area over the coming days as our investigation progresses and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to any officer.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0384 of 14 April, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detectives have also set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident team.