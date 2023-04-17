Michael Maggs, 52, was sentenced to 13 months in prison at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, April 17 after admitting to the crime.

The man had been developing three properties at a site at Earlseat Steading, Moyness, near Nairn.

He obtained insurance coverage by an international company by claiming the site was well-secured with fencing and CCTV. He also stated he had been living on the premises.

However, neither of the claims were true.

On November 29, 2017, emergency services were called to tackle a fire on the Earlseat Steading site.

However after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) extinguished the fire, two of the house were completely destroyed.

The fire was later found to be deliberate though a joint investigation by Police Scotland and SFRS.

Detective Inspector Reuben Lindsay said: “Maggs wove a tangled tale in order to obtain insurance for the buildings he was developing.

"He was economical with the truth, and has now pled guilty to causing the fire and deliberately trying to obtain a large insurance payment fraudulently.

“People like Maggs will not be allowed to get away with such fraud and I welcome his sentencing. No matter how long it takes, we will always work to bring those responsible for fraud to justice.”

Maggs was arrested and charged with insurance fraud in connection with the fire on October 2, 2018 after a "lengthy and complex" probe.

SFRS area commander Michael Humphreys warned of the "devastating" consequences of deliberate fire-raising.

He added: "Fires have the potential to cause serious injury or death, as well as extensive damage to properties and our environment.

"They are also a needless drain on emergency service resources. We continue to work with police and other partners to identify those responsible for these acts.”

Jon Radford, head of intelligence, investigations and data services at the Insurance Fraud Bureau, said: "Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. It costs everyone and can even put innocent people at risk.

"We're pleased that our collaboration with Police Scotland and SFRS has helped to bring Maggs to justice."