One part of Scotland has seen temperatures soar past 20°C for the first time this year.
Kinlochewe in Wester Ross has become the first part of the UK to see the mercury hit the figure since November of last year.
The village could be getting used to the warm weather after also hitting 17.3C over the Easter Weekend, which until now had been the highest temperature of 2023 north of the border.
The Highlands are expected to see the warmest temperatures on Monday, while the central belt remains slightly cooler with highs of up to 17C in Glasgow and 15C in Edinburgh.
However, Dundee and Aberdeen will only see highs of 10C and 8C respectively.
Temperatures have just reached at least 20°C for the first time this year 🌡️— Met Office (@metoffice) April 17, 2023
The last time 20°C was recorded in the UK was 13th November 2022 pic.twitter.com/9nsyx97TXW
STV meteorologist Sean Batty warned that we are still expecting a return of colder days.
He said: “It might feel like it’s taken a long time for us to reach 20C somewhere this year, but in actual fact, it usually doesn’t happen until around mid-April.
“Believe it or not, we had to wait until June 1 in 1983 to hit 20C. Even last year, it took until the end of May to exceed 20C.
“Drier air will reach us tonight from Scandinavia, which means we’re looking at blue skies for most of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will also mean a return to chillier nights with a frost.
“But before you think this is the home run to summer, our southerly airflow this week will become a northerly next week and we’ll see much colder conditions developing.
“However, colder air at this time of year is offset by the strengthening sun, so it should still feel ok by day in the sunshine, but nights next week could widely be below freezing with lows around -7C possible in the Highlands.
“So while warmer conditions are here for a few days, don’t be putting your bedding plants out just yet."
