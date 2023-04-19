But this derelict cottage was one of Scotland’s most-viewed properties last month and is already under offer, with an asking price of £215,000.

Delicately marketed as requiring “full refurbishment internally and externally”, Borve Cottage in Ballencrieff, Longniddry, East Lothian, is being sold as a three-bedroom home to prospective families.

However, its new owners will have to roll up their sleeves as there are currently no habitable bedrooms, though estate agents say the floorplan does allow for these rooms to be created.

Also on the to-do list will be finding space for a kitchen/dining room, sitting room and bathroom, subject to the relevant planning consents.

Heating is covered by a gas boiler, and the plumbing connects to a septic tank. But the property also comes with a workshop/garage, though this will need work too.

The cottage came top out of the ten most-viewed properties last month according to property firm ESPC.

ESPC are quick to stress the home’s proximity to nearby amenities, with the nearby villages of Aberlady and Longniddry offering Post Offices, while there are a variety of other local shops with supermarket facilities being available in nearby Prestonpans, Haddington and North Berwick.

Residents are also encouraged to take advantage of the “delightful” walks nearby and at the seaside at Longniddry Bents.

Other properties which made the list include a two-bedroom cottage in Oldhamstocks, East Lothian, which dates back to approximately 1780 and is on the market for £145,000, a four-bedroom home in Costorphine, Edinburgh, valued at £470,000 and five-bedroom detached home in Bathgate with a price of £525,000.

The most expensive home on the list is a spacious four-bed detached period property in Prestonpans, East Lothian, with an asking price of £700,000.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “Larger family homes have been particularly popular with buyers in March 2023 with six homes on the top ten list having four or five bedrooms.

"These homes will stand the test of time as they offer versatile living options to accommodate family living and hybrid working.

“Half of the homes on the top ten list were located in East Lothian which offers a great alternative for buyers searching for homes outside of Edinburgh, as it offers excellent transport links, local amenities, green spaces and a sense of community, as well as a more affordable price tag for a range of buyers. Six out of the ten homes in the list are now ‘under offer’, highlighting the continued strength of the market.”