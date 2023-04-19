The Met Office is forecasting warm weather on Thursday and Friday as winter recedes into the rear-view mirror and warmer days appear on the horizon.

READ MORE: Scotland sees highest temperature of the year so far

But the good times look to be short-lived with the thermometer set to dip again over the weekend, with rain and even wintery showers predicted from Saturday onwards.

Nicola Maxley, of the Met Office said: “Thursday will see temperatures around mid-teens, with isolated chance of seeing perhaps 17C in prolonged sunshine.

“Friday will see temperatures low to mid-teens, with isolated chance of again seeing perhaps 17C in prolonged sunshine.

“Saturday temperatures will just creep into double figures for many with 11 or 12C.”

READ MORE: Met Office issues rain yellow weather warning for Scotland

The weather is expected to stay fine and dry for Scotland for the rest of the week, but temperatures will start to trend down, while there is a chance of some Haar later on Thursday for eastern Scotland.

Ms Maxley added: “Later on Saturday cloud and outbreaks of rain will move into southern Scotland and temperatures will start to trend down. Sunday will see showers across northern Scotland which could turn wintry later.”