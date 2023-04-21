New research has found that more than a third of dog and cat owners in Scotland (37%) said they would need to go into debt to pay for an unexpected vet bill.

The study, conducted by YouGov on behalf of the retail giant the Co-operative Group was said to "shine a light on the heart-breaking decisions" facing the nation’s pet owners, as they navigate through a tough financial landscape of rising costs.

The insurance wing of the Manchester-based firm has found that the average pet insurance claims for vet bills have soared in one year from £426.80 to £532.

But average costs for certain issues are calculated to be over three times that amount, with cruciate ligament injuries costing up to £1643 and skull or jaw injuries even higher at £2452.

The research found that 17% of dog and cat owners in Scotland were already avoiding taking their beloved pets to vets.

And over a third (37%) of dog and cat owners in Scotland said they would need to go into debt in order to pay an unexpected vet bill.

Whilst an impact on finances is certainly hard enough for most, some one in 16 of cat and dog owners in Scotland feel they would have to face the agonising decision of either considering or needing to give up their beloved animal, contrary to their wishes.

It comes as the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it received over 4,000 calls from those were looking to give up their pet, more than three times as many as in 2021. The majority cited financial issues including vet bills as their main issue.

Calls over dogs rose from 549 in 2021 to 1,429 last year. For cats the numbers rose from 439 to 900, for rabbits it was up from 185 to 407, for exotic animals calls spiked from 25 to 56.

It said the analysis revealed how 2022 was "one of the most challenging" in its 183-year history.

Last year its animal rescue officers responded to 86,078 reports, more than 235 per day.

Andrew Nevitt, head of Co-op Pet Insurance, said: “It’s well-known that the UK is a nation of animal lovers, however the costs associated with our beloved pets are even more challenging at a time when many are struggling to make ends meet.

“Pet insurance can provide a financial security blanket for pet owners, especially during those times when they might be faced with an unexpected vet bill and being able to spread the cost out across the year means there are more affordable ways of giving pet owners peace of mind.

“Nonetheless, we know from the research that almost two fifths (39%) of dog and cat owners in Scotland do not have pet insurance, meaning more people possibly having to face the heart-breaking decisions we are already seeing in these difficult times.”

It comes as research from vet charity PDSA indicated that hundreds of thousands of Scots pet owners have been cutting back on their weekly food shop to ensure they can continue looking after their pets during the cost of living crisis.

Almost 18% of pet owners were making savings on groceries to continue to provide for their pets.

A similar proportion of people (16%) were reducing their energy consumption to cut costs so they can continue to care for their pet.

David Prien, chief executive of the digital veterinary clinic FirstVet said: “Our vets say that many pet owners put off going to the vets for fear that the costs will be beyond their budget. In many cases, delaying a visit to the vets can lead to further progression of disease processes leading to less favourable prognoses."