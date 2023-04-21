Fears have been raised that scammers may be preparing to exploit a ‘national alert’ test due to be sent to every mobile phone.
This Sunday at 3pm, every smartphone will ring with a siren-like buzz and people will receive a text warning of a ‘life-threatening emergency’ as the UK Government tests its alert system.
However, there are concerns that scammers will use the test as an opportunity to trick people.
National alerts are designed to be issued for life-threatening emergencies, and the new British system is modelled on those used in the USA, Japan and the Netherlands.
Lyndsay McFee, team lead at consumeradvice.scot, said that scammers are always on the lookout for a way to trick people and that the alert provided them with a new way to operate.
She said: “For the activity on Sunday, April 23, you will receive a notification saying that there is a test-taking place which will pop up on your screen and can be swiped away like any other alert.
“The system does not track your location, require your phone number to be entered, or collect any of your personal data. Scammers often reach out through text messages, email, or by phone call to request what may seem like insignificant information.
“However, these tactics can be used to gather our data to use against us later. If you receive a request from someone claiming to be contacting you in relation to the alerts, you can report this using the Quick Reporting Tool at scamwatch.scot, or alternatively by contacting the team at consumeradvice.scot.”
Scots have been told to be aware that the genuine alert test will not contain links or require them to enter any information.
The UK government has released the exact wording of the text that you will receive on Sunday in a bid to ensure people are not fooled by fake messages:
The test will say: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there's a life-threatening emergency nearby.”
